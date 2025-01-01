Image Image Credit Arnold Turner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Sept. 13), Lil Wayne officially broke his silence regarding the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, which saw Kendrick Lamar tapped as the headliner. When the news first broke, many on social media, including some of Weezy's close friends and collaborators, felt like the Young Money head honcho should have been picked — especially given that the February 2025 event will take place in New Orleans, LA.

“First of all, I want to say forgive me for the delay. I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking," Wayne began in a video posted on Instagram. "I’ma say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, love and support out there. Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back. That hurt. It hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot."

The "Lollipop" star continued, "I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown, and for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that. But I thought that was nothing better than that spot, and that stage, and that platform in my city, so it hurt. It hurt a whole lot. But y’all are f**king amazing. It made me feel like s**t not getting this opportunity, and when I felt like s**t, you guys reminded me that I ain’t s**t without y’all." He closed by further thanking his fans and loved ones for the support before stating that "he's working on me and I'm working."

As REVOLT previously reported, this past Sunday (Sept. 8) saw Kendrick Lamar announcing that he'll be performing at Super Bowl LIX. In a short clip, the Compton emcee spoke about championships — and "no round twos" — while launching footballs to someone off-screen.