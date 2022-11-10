Image Image Credit Josh Brasted/Contributor via Getty Images, Erika Goldring/Contributor via Getty Images, Erika Goldring/Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., and Turk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Sept. 3), Lil Wayne announced the seventh annual Lil' WeezyAna Fest, which will see appearances from Rob49, Mannie Fresh, and more. In addition to headlining, the Young Money head honcho is bringing Juvenile, Turk, and B.G. to the big stage for a long-awaited Hot Boys reunion.

“Lil Wayne embodies the spirit of New Orleans, and Lil’ WeezyAna Fest is a stellar showcase of the city's dynamic and flourishing music scene,” said Live Nation Urban Vice President of Business Development and Operations Brandon Pankey in a press release. “Live Nation Urban celebrates this amazing event and is proud to continue to partner and cultivate the growth of this festival for years to come.”

Back in July, fans were hoping for a Hot Boys reunion during the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. While Birdman, Fresh, Juvenile, and B.G. did perform together, Wayne only appeared after those artists left for a solo set of his own.

In an interview with Geedy P, Birdman shot down rumors of any conflict with the “Lollipop” talent. “N**gas was talking about, ‘Wayne won’t do this and do that,’” the Cash Money CEO said during the livestream conversation. “Wayne wasn’t going to even do ESSENCE. I called my son and asked him to do it because I was doing ‘Birdman and Friends,’ and he did it. I asked him to do it right.”

He continued, “So we always knew that Wayne was going to have his own set because me and Juvie, Geezy, and Fresh, we rehearsed together every day, and we had our own set together. But we all knew that Wayne was going to have his own set because Wayne was only a surprise guest.”

Lil' WeezyAna Fest takes place in New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center on Nov. 2. Tickets and additional information can be found on the event's official website.