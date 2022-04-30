Image Image Credit Greg Doherty / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Master P Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Master P and his no limit influence have earned the mogul new duties representing his hometown of New Orleans as the newly appointed ambassador of entertainment.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell praised the NOLA native for demonstrating the city’s resiliency in all his endeavors, which span film, music, and business, as the announcement was revealed in a press conference.

“This initiative will create a No Limit platform to stimulate entertainment and cultural opportunities,” the mayor said on Friday (Aug. 30). The elected official explained, “This will be a collaborative of New Orleans entertainment advisors for film, television, and music. This initiative will establish a Hollywood South Collaborative and masterclass environment to teach entertainment business skills."

Master P has the clout to broaden the city’s opportunities, said Cantrell. She heralded him as a “force multiplier” for New Orleans’ culture. In an Instagram post excitedly announcing the alliance between the Big Easy and the entertainer, she wrote, “This partnership marks a pivotal moment for our city as we strive to elevate our community through meaningful initiatives that will strengthen our nighttime economy, cultural economy, and overall economic development.”

The I Got The Hook Up star embraced his role as the ambassador as he explained that he wants the world to view the vibrant melting pot of culture as a host of changemakers. He highlighted his own journey of growing up in the Calliope Projects and still forging a path to become a respected businessman in various industries.

The “Make ‘em Say Ugh” rapper launched a southern rap movement in the mid-1990s with the start of his label, No Limit Records, which boasted a roster of himself, his son Romeo Miller, Mystikal, Silkk the Shocker, and at one point in time, West Coast Hip Hop icon Snoop Dogg, to name a few.

“I want more for the city of New Orleans,” he said during the conference. “As we have all these major events come in, we should be a part of this. I’m talking about people that look like us. People should be on the ground making this happen to keep the city going. So this is only the beginning…it’s truly no limit,” he said.

Next year, New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX. Fans have already petitioned for NOLA acts such as Master P and Lil Wayne to helm the halftime show.