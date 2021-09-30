Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar is headed back to the Super Bowl! He announced that he will be performing at next year’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Sunday (Sept. 8). The big reveal was unveiled in a video shared by Lamar on Twitter and Instagram.

The Compton rapper is seen feeding footballs into a passing machine as he stands on a football field with the American flag behind him. The scene implies that he is helping an off-camera player gear up for the big game. In between gassing up an unseen gridiron titan, he speaks directly to viewers.

“What the deal everybody, my name Kendrick Lamar, and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl 59,” he says. “Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship, no round twos. I wouldn’t want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. Wear your best dressed too, even if you’re watching from home.”

The major news came as a shock to many who have been clamoring for a new album, especially amid rumors that he was working on a project during this summer’s feud with Drake. “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” the Pulitzer Prize-winner said in an NFL-released statement. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Next year’s Apple Music halftime show will mark the second time the “Not Like Us” rapper has appeared on the stage before millions of viewers on football’s biggest night. He last performed during the 15-minute show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige in 2022’s Super Bowl LVI.

The epic halftime show pulled in 103.4 million views and made history when it won three Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special category. Rihanna raised the bar in 2023, and Usher gave Las Vegas some Southern hospitality this past February. Their performances, respectively, pulled in 121 million and 129.3 million.

JAY-Z, whose entertainment company Roc Nation has been partnering with the NFL to curate the halftime show experience since 2019, heralded Lamar as a once-in-a-generation artist. The mogul explained, “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Creative direction for Lamar’s NOLA set will be handled by pgLang, his media production company, which was also behind “The Big Steppers Tour” as well as his June “Pop Out” concert in Los Angeles.