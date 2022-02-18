Image Image Credit 305pics/Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Blackshire/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake continues to fuel speculation that his rap battle against Kendrick Lamar (and others) could soon continue. First, this past Friday (Aug. 23) saw the Canadian star drop a few new songs on his secondary Instagram account, the highly publicized plottttwistttttt, all of which ended up on his "100 gigs" website shortly after. On one track, the Playboi Carti-assisted "No Face," Drizzy rapped about being happy that "n**gas who envied and held that s**t in got to finally show it." Another song was titled "Circadian Rhythm," which many theorized was a reference to a line from Lamar's "6:16 in LA."

As reported by multiple publications, including HipHopDX, Drake added to that by sharing a cryptic video via the aforementioned IG burner account on Sunday (Aug. 25). The short clip was lifted from an interview with then-Detroit Pistons talent Rasheed Wallace, whose team lost the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers in 2004. "Y’all can put it on the front page, back page, middle page, wherever, headliners, column one or two: We will win game two," the former NBA great declared. It should be noted that Wallace’s bold prediction proved correct.

It didn't take long for Twitter users to give their takes on the since-removed post. "Drake, that was the Super Bowl of rap beef. There is no game two," opined Keegan59992745. NakilW wrote, "Pusha T turned Drake into this evil maniacal genius. He's handling this Kendrick battle in phases, not rounds." Meanwhile, others – like journalist Thomas Hobbs – tweeted his thoughts on Drizzy's latest string of singles by admitting that he "honestly couldn't name one of them." "This is uncharted territory," Hobbs added.

Check out thoughts from several other Twitter users below. Whether or not the acclaimed feud between Drake and Lamar will officially be reignited is yet to be seen.