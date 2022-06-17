Image Image Credit 305pics/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It's becoming clear that Drake has no plans of disappearing anytime soon. On Tuesday (Aug. 6), the OVO Sound founder surprised the world with a website titled “100 gigs for your headtop,” which contained a treasure trove of throwback footage, screenshots and unreleased music. Upon entering the site, fans can find a variety of folders containing clips featuring Drizzy recording classics in the studio, enjoying international excursions and even rehearsing with past collaborator Rihanna. Unheard cuts include "It's Up" with 21 Savage and Young Thug, "Blue Greed Red" and the Latto and Gordo-assisted "Housekeeping Knows."

In addition to the website, the Toronto native also unveiled an alternative Instagram page, @plottttwistttttt, which mixed candid photos with random imagery. Shots of his private plane and son Adonis could be seen alongside snaps of rapper Jean Grae and soccer player Robbie Fowler's infamous line-sniffing celebration.

As expected, the response to “100 gigs for your headtop” was just as massive as it was mixed. "This is the natural next step for an artist who releases music at the rate Drake does," wrote journalist Kiana Fitzgerald on Twitter. "But the timing of it just screams that he’s trying to change the narrative. He’s throwing everything he has at fans in the hopes that something will stick, and something will inevitably stick."

Meanwhile, user @LoThaGawd tweeted, "This the type of fan service rap fans [have] been denied for years — not just from Drake, but everybody, honestly. [It's a] shame it took all this for it to happen, but I’ll take it." Gordo, a past collaborator who recently worked with Drake on "Healing," shared one of the videos, which showed him alongside the Toronto talent, engineer Noel Cadastre and longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib, finalizing Honestly, Nevermind at the time of the recording. "So honored I was in that room," Gordo added.

Check out plenty of other reactions to “100 gigs for your headtop” below.