Drake is not fading into the shadows after heating up the summer with an explosive sparring match against Kendrick Lamar. But he is letting the temperatures cool before popping out again with new music this fall. The Toronto native surprised concertgoers as the special guest at PartyNextDoor’s Friday (Aug. 2) show in their hometown when he announced an upcoming project.

According to the OVO honcho, he has teamed up with PND for a collaborative LP. The “No Chill” singer is currently on the “Sorry I’m Outside Tour,” which concludes in a few short weeks with a final performance in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 16. “On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y’all,” Drake told attendees at Friday’s show following an hourlong set of melodic selections from Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and Views, respectively.

Further teasing the crowd about the pending project, the Certified Lover Boy forecasted a fall drop. “So, you get the summer over with, do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you,” the rapper said. The two artists previously appeared on wax together for cuts such as “Recognize,” “Loyal,” “Preach,” “Wednesday Night Interlude,” and a few others. PND’s latest album, PartyNextDoor 4, was released in April and cracked the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Last year, fans saw plenty of the 6 God when he hit the road for the “It’s All a Blur Tour” with 21 Savage in July. The multi-city trek marked his first headlining production since joining Migos for the 2018 “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour.” He made stops in Houston, Atlanta, and Las Vegas, to name a few. The emcee then doubled back around at the top of 2024, extending his time on the road for several shows with “First Person Shooter” collaborator J. Cole as part of the “It’s All a Blur Tour—Big As The What?” run. The second leg of the production wrapped in April 2024.

The forthcoming unnamed LP with PND will see Drake return to the album charts since dropping For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition and For All The Dogs in 2023. The five-time Grammy Award winner has offered up a body of work to fans almost every year since 2009, with the exceptions of 2012 and 2014.