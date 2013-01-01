Image Image Credit Karl Walter / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt PARTYNEXTDOOR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

PARTYNEXTDOOR's journey into music began when he caught the attention of OVO Sound's founder, Drake, who signed him to the label. Since then, he has cultivated his unique sound, blending elements of R&B, Hip Hop and dancehall to create his own distinctive style. More than a decade after his 2013 self-titled debut EP, PND remains a mysterious figure within the OVO Sound collective; he’s known for taking long breaks between albums and rarely performing live.

Some of the Canadian talent’s biggest career highlights come from writing hits for other artists — most notably, Rihanna. In 2016, he secured his first No. 1 hit as a songwriter with the Bajan singer’s "Work," which dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine weeks. He also wrote "Sex With Me" for the same album.

PND’s discography includes four studio albums: PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO, PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 (P3), PARTYMOBILE and PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4). Each project highlights his artistic evolution, fusing moody R&B with trap and dancehall vibes. Despite his low profile, the hitmaker’s music deeply connects with fans, cementing his place in the modern R&B landscape. Let’s rank PND’s albums and celebrate his unique talent and influence.

4. PARTYMOBILE

PARTYMOBILE is the singer-songwriter's third studio album. This release marked a significant return for PND after a hiatus since his previous LP. PARTYMOBILE featured his signature genre blends, showcasing his versatility as a musician. It included tracks like "LOYAL" featuring Drake and Bad Bunny, as well as "BELIEVE IT" featuring Rihanna. The project explored themes of love, relationships and self-reflection, giving listeners a deeper insight into PND's personal experiences and emotions. PARTYMOBILE debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart, proving that no matter how much time he takes off, the OVO Sound signee will always come back with hits for his fans.

3. PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) offered the clearest expression of PND’s artistic vision. While its provocative cover set the tone, the project’s opening line — “Take off your clothes” — truly plunged fans into the intimate scenes of its tracks. The sultry keyboard tones and trap rhythms also created an atmospheric backdrop. However, P4 wasn’t just about PND’s sensual adventures. Tracks like “R e a l W o m a n” showed his longing for meaningful connections, while the reflective closing songs, “F a m i l y” and “R e s e n t m e n t,” explored the emotional depths and complications of his relationships.

2. PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 (P3)

PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 (P3) dropped with only one feature: Drake on the hit single "Come and See Me." Debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, the album was much darker than PND’s debut EP — from its production to the songwriting. His ability to go from "Not Nice" to "Temptations" to "Transparency" to "Brown Skin" proved that PND is one of this generation's top talents.

1. PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO

PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO made a major impact, debuting at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. The project included noteworthy songs like "Recognize" featuring Drake and "Her Way," both of which became fan favorites. PND’s second studio album highlighted his capability to marry melancholy R&B with memorable hooks and atmospheric production. "Recognize," in particular, garnered popularity because of the Toronto superstar’s guest verse and its calm, laid-back tone. The well-loved track established PND as a hitmaker for the lovers.