Nicki Minaj is not pleased with the NFL and Roc Nation after the entities decided to make Kendrick Lamar the Super Bowl LIX halftime show headliner. On Monday (Sept. 9), the Young Money star hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her feelings about the matter.

"One n**ga took a knee The other n**ga took the bag. He gon' get you 'n**gers' in line every f**king time," she wrote regarding who is presumed to be athlete-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick and an unnamed executive. "Got everything in the world. Still spiteful and evil. Disgusting. Be happy, abeg. Go be f**kng happy n**ga! In rap business. In women’s business. When you got the politicians and the police, you're good, though."

The Pink Friday 2 star defended her legendary boss, Lil Wayne, who she felt should have received the opportunity – especially given the fact that the 2025 event will take place in New Orleans, LA. "Denying a young Black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego," she stated. "Your hatred for Birdman, Drake, and Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne!? LIL WAYNE! The GOAT?! NOLA, what’s good?! Eminem stood firm on having 50 Cent come out. A white man. S**t [is] sad. House n**ger [things]. But it’s GOOD FI DEM! No loyalty? Welp. Then n**gas will keep sonning you!"

Minaj’s online tirade didn't end there. When another user told her to "sit this out," she added, "Oh, you think speaking up on injustice within your workplace should only be done if it’s for a person who would do it for you? I'm really the realest n**ga."

As REVOLT previously reported, Lamar shared his big announcement in a short visual on Sunday (Sept. 8). Keeping things relatively simple, the Compton, CA native could be heard inviting fans to join in on the upcoming celebration while launching footballs to someone off-screen.