As REVOLT previously reported, Nicki Minaj got the Barbz hype when she announced the pending release of Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded. On Tuesday (Aug. 27), the Young Money star hopped on Instagram to confirm that the new edition of her fifth studio LP will arrive Sept. 13. She also used the post to share what's presumed to be artwork for the project, as well as several pictures of her and husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty.

Pink Friday 2 originally made landfall in 2023 with 22 songs and additional contributions from J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Tate Kobang, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, Future, and more. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 228,000 album-equivalent units sold and has since been certified platinum. Loose cuts like "Beep Beep" with 50 Cent and "Love Me Enough" with Monica and Keyshia Cole were later added to the well-received body of work.

This past March, Minaj kept her momentum going with the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour," which touched down in North America and Europe. According to Billboard, that tour grossed $67 million in revenue and, to date, is the highest-grossing rap tour by a woman. This September, Minaj will launch her next run in the United States with BIA and Skillibeng as supporting acts.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the Queens star explained why fans have yet to see her long-awaited docuseries. "I wouldn’t have wanted it to come out right now because then it would take time from [the fans] being able to really listen to the music," she explained about the HBO Max-backed project, which was first announced in 2020. "And so now that they’ve digested the music, when the documentary comes, it’ll be a different level of emotional roller coaster, I think."