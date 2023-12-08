Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As Nicki Minaj is aware, all it takes is a simple tweet to create pandemonium amongst the fans. On Tuesday (Aug. 20), the Young Money star posted a message on Twitter that seemed to hint at new music. "PF2 Gag City Reloaded -- the album," the caption read, which led the Barbz to assume that an updated version of Pink Friday 2 is on the way.

Pink Friday 2, the sequel to 2010's Pink Friday, made landfall in December 2023 with 22 songs and a wealth of features from J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, and more. In the weeks following that album's release, Minaj blessed the masses with a few cuts that became part of a deluxe edition on streaming platforms.

Last Friday (Aug. 16), Minaj announced her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour: Gag City Reloaded" dates, which kick off in Philadelphia, PA this September before coming to a close in Queens, NY the following month. Tyga, BIA, and Skillibeng were also confirmed as supporting acts. According to Billboard, the first leg of the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour," which landed in both North America and Europe, earned $67 million, becoming both the highest grossing and bestselling rap tour by a woman in history.

Back in April, Minaj teamed up with Black-owned vegan shoe company LØCI for her own special collection. As REVOLT previously reported, the venture consists of different footwear options for men and women. "Eleven new pairs of my OWN sneaker. Eleven completely different designs for you to choose from. An absolute dream come true. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see my first collection!” Minaj stated prior to the product's launch. “Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition. This isn’t a sponsorship. I’m an owner and partner.”