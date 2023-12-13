Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When you think of the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj is one of the names who come to mind. Born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and Tobago, and later raised in South Jamaica, Queens, Minaj has been leading the female rap scene since 2007. Her journey began with a series of mixtapes that showcased her undeniable bars, including Playtime is Over, Sucka Free and Beam Me Up Scotty. Tracks like "Itty Bitty Piggy" from Beam Me Up Scotty took her from local to global, and remain a fan favorite to this day.

In 2009, she signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment label. Since then, she’s become a Hip Hop icon and is recognized as one of the best female rappers ever. The MC is known for her witty bars, clever use of metaphor and double — sometimes even triple — entendres. Despite being in a male-dominated industry, Minaj has held her pen against the heavyweights. Below are her top 17 best features ranked.

17. Shakin’ It 4 Daddy by Robin Thicke featuring Nicki Minaj

"Shakin' It 4 Daddy" is a high-energy track by Robin Thicke. Seamlessly blending elements of pop and Hip Hop, the playful 2009 song is instantly catchy. The First Lady of Young Money Records delivers two flawless verses that push the track to new heights. Among the most memorable lines are the opening bars of each verse: "I be on that money s**t / Get da sloppy toppy roger copy I be running s**t" and "You was sleeping on me thinking it was slumber time / now I’mma trending topic, little mama, number sign."

16. Flawless Remix by Beyoncé featuring Nicki Minaj

In 2014, Beyoncé and Minaj collaborated on the monumental hit "Flawless Remix," which breathed new life into Beyoncé's original track. Her iconic verse demonstrated her lyrical aptitude and earned an overwhelming response. The pair’s collaboration went beyond the studio, too. Minaj joined the global superstar on the "On the Run Tour" to perform the remix live, which linked their status as music industry powerhouses. Standing next to Queen Bey requires enormous star power, and New York Nicki more than held her own.

15. No Flag by London On Da Track featuring 21 Savage, Offset and Nicki Minaj

This is probably one of London On Da Track's most underrated songs. Joined by 21 Savage and Offset, Minaj brought her New York to the Atlanta-infused track. In her verse, she rants about the industry's attempts to create another female rapper like her and how she's tired of being copied by other artists. The verse begins with a fast upbeat flow and ends with a more calm and reserved tone.

14. Dip by Tyga featuring Nicki Minaj

In true Young Money fashion, Tyga and the award-winning rapper teamed up for "Dip" and planted their signature swagger on to the summer hit. Minaj’s verse exudes profound finesse and playful wordplay. Throughout her verse, she cleverly uses the word "issue" five times with different meanings each time, which demonstrated her cleverness as a writer.

13. Rake It Up by Yo Gotti featuring Nicki Minaj

The "Barbie World” rapper didn't hold back in Yo Gotti’s 2017 "Rake It Up." Instead of just giving us a taste, Minaj provides a quadruple serving of her signature style. She confidently navigates Mike WiLL Made-It's minimalist synths and effortlessly switches between her confident Barbie persona and double-time rhyming. Plus, you know she had to represent her home borough of Queens with a powerful shout out: "Rep Queens like Supreme, ask Webb and Nitty / Ask Bimmy and Joe."

12. Big Bank by YG featuring 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Nicki Minaj

"Big Bank" by YG, also featuring Big Sean and 2 Chainz, was an instant hit. Released in 2018, the song peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. Minaj's notable verse elevated the song's success and confirmed her status as the Queen of Rap with lines like "re-run, ’bout to make these b**ches rap again."

11. Little Freak by Usher featuring Nicki Minaj

Usher and Minaj partnered on the 2010 track "Little Freak," which received favorable reviews for its sultry vibe and enticing production. What sets this song apart is Minaj’s alter ego, Roman Zolanski, who makes a bold appearance with distinct vocal changes and a confident demeanor. In her verse, she bravely explores her bisexuality, smoothly spitting game at another woman. Though "Little Freak" only peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard charts, it is still one of her most memorable verses to date.

10. I Luv Dem Strippers by 2 Chainz featuring Nicki Minaj

A highlight in 2 Chainz's discography, "I Luv Dem Strippers" is taken from the album Based On A T.R.U. Story. Given her Barbie-esque figure, it was only right that the Pink Friday rapper added her Midas touch to the song. Her verse is a blend of playful and cunning bars, like "B**ches, stay pressed, I call them a space bar," and "$100,000 engine, I wish a b**ch could," that no one else could ever think of. This song lets the men know that women love strippers too!

9. Dance (A$$) Remix by Big Sean featuring Nicki Minaj

The third single of Big Sean's debut LP, Finally Famous, took a playful turn. Sampling MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” it aimed to set records for mentioning the derrière. However, Minaj elevated it on the remix. "Bad b**ches, I'm your leader," she says forcefully. Then, the rapper playfully strains "Waikiki" to hilarious lengths before ending with an iconic kiss-off that goes, "You f**kin' little w**res, f**kin’ up my decors / Couldn't get Michael Kors if you was f**kin' Michael Kors." A truly unforgettable verse!

8. Roger That by Young Money featuring Lil Wayne, Tyga and Nicki Minaj

We Are Young Money dropped in 2009 and gave us the track "Roger That" with Tyga and Lil Wayne. Signed to a label full of male rappers, Young Money Records’ only female artist proved she could dominate on every feature. Taking the lead as the first rapper on the song, Minaj showcased fearlessness in the face of testosterone. She owned the track.

7. Bottoms Up by Trey Songz featuring Nicki Minaj

When Trey Songz reached out to the “Starships” rapper for a verse on his 2010 track "Bottoms Up," she brought her whole crew. She unveiled her alter personas Harajuku Barbie and Roman, bringing a unique touch and trademark rapid-fire flow to her 16 bars. Trey Songz radiates charming vibes, but Minaj seems to run on adrenaline. She goes from demanding "salt all around that rim, rim, rim" to talking about her Louisville Slugger in seconds. Then, she pauses to shout out to Young Money Records, and honor model and actress Anna Nicole Smith.

6. Y.U. MAD by Birdman featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj

While Birdman may not have won over every fan as an artist, he made waves with "Y.U. MAD" in 2011. In this track, Minaj boldly declares, "I am the female Weezy," and backs it up by dressing like him in the video — dreads and all. By this point, she solidified her place as everyone's favorite rap girl, and her lyrics reflected her undeniable peak. Lines like "Damn, Billboard, I mean I’m winning but I’m still bored," hinted that she reached the top, but was ready to soar even higher.

5. My Chick Bad by Ludacris featuring Nicki Minaj

The world went into a frenzy when Ludacris released "My Chick Bad." It was only natural to bring in Minaj because of her distinct viewpoint and the concentration on attractive ladies. With lines like "It’s Nightmare on Elm Street and guess who's playing Freddy," her verse gave the song a distinctive taste. "My Chick Bad" became one of Ludacris' highest-charting singles when it peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 Billboard charts.

4. Down In the DM – Remix by Yo Gotti featuring Nicki Minaj

Yo Gotti's original anthem to Instagram DMs was already a hit, but it reached new heights months later with Queen Sleeze on the remix. From the get-go, she drops a jaw-dropping line, "Your d**k ain't good enough to be styling on me," and we all knew it was game over. Only Minaj could seamlessly blend explicit sexual commentary with references to Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus — even touching on her own feud with the latter — all in just two lines.

3. Make Me Proud by Drake featuring Nicki Minaj

Drake's second album, Take Care, doesn't have a very upbeat vibe until the Queen of Rap enters the scene with her energetic a cappella opening to "Make Me Proud." While she brags about her wealth and variety of business endeavors, Minaj makes it apparent that business is well-managed when she says things like "the best legal team so the deals is ill."

2. Hello Good Morning - Remix by Diddy - Dirty Money, Rick Ross and Nicki Minaj

Before Minaj rose to fame as the queen of features, she was a hungry MC who was prepared to take over the scene. Her verse on Diddy - Dirty Money's "Hello Good Morning - Remix" exudes confidence and is embellished with Alexander McQueen and "billion-dollar credit." Minaj throws herself into the competition, conquering it like a demolition derby while blasting show promoters who can't pay for her appearances or book her overseas by saying, "I ain't coming out for less than a hunnid thou."

1. Monster by Kanye West featuring Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver, Rick Ross and JAY-Z

It takes a lot to stand out on a single from one of the greatest albums of the 2010s, especially when it features big names like Rick Ross, JAY-Z and Kanye West. "You could be the king but watch the Queen conquer," Minaj declares on “Monster,” making it obvious that she is on a mission. As the league MVP and rookie of the year, she effortlessly juggles her Roman and Barbie personas on the track. Her verse continues to be the one that everyone remembers.