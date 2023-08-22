Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake

Music is the universal love language, but beyond that, it has the power to inspire.

Hip Hop has provided a space for emcees to have an outlet, escape harsh realities and also act as a vehicle for storytelling. Today, it continues to impact generations old and new.

Within the genre’s cadence lies a powerful reservoir of wisdom and self-affirmation waiting to be unearthed. Rap music often serves as a lyrical journey through the artist’s experiences, struggles and triumphs. While music can be seen as a source of entertainment, it is also a place where some of the most profound affirmations lie.

From resilience to self-love, determination and everything in between, listeners receive more than just a catchy hook or captivating caption for an Instagram post. Between the lines, the tunes carry messages that uplift spirits and empower minds.

Serving as a powerful tool for personal growth and self-discovery, these 23 rap lyrics can double as words of affirmation or daily mantras to help you live your best life.

1. Everything Is Everything by Lauryn Hill: “Everything is everything/ What is meant to be will be.”

Lauryn Hill has always used her passion for music to uplift and inform the culture. Her only studio album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, features tracks like “Everything Is Everything,” where the former Fugees member reminds listeners to release expectations and let things flow naturally. She is reaffirming that when you sit back and have faith, everything will happen just as it is supposed to.

2. Way Too Gone by Young Jeezy feat. Future: “Even in the dark, baby, I’ma shine bright.”

There is no such thing as a life without any ups and downs. It is impossible to always have an easy season or predict the outcome of certain situations. In “Way Too Gone,” Jeezy is telling his fans that even when you experience darkness, shine anyway. Don’t allow life’s circumstances to dim your light. The Atlanta rapper is a walking testimony of this, using his time in the streets as a catalyst for becoming one of the South’s hottest artists and businessmen.

3. Show Me A Good Time by Drake: “Call me overrated, or created or too jaded because any way you put it, b**ch, I made it.”

Drake’s first album, Thank Me Later, continues to stand the test of time. He came into the industry with a mission to become one of the greatest rappers of his generation and has continued to live up to the hype. Despite facing criticism from the very beginning, Drake has shown up in spaces as himself and this lyric foreshadowed that no matter what the haters say, he will still thrive.

4. Crooked Smile by J. Cole feat. TLC: “Baby girl, you’re a star, don’t let ‘em tell you you’re not.”

For his “Crooked Smile” track on Born Sinner, J. Cole catered to the ladies. The track was even dedicated to Aiyana Stanley-Jones, the 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed by the police during a raid on her house in 2010. If you’re ever feeling low, the North Carolina native wants you to know that you are the prize, no matter what you’ve been told.

5. A Dream by JAY-Z feat. Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G.: “Nobody built like you, you designed yourself.”

There is not a single soul on this Earth who is exactly like you. Rap legend JAY-Z has remained a force in the industry by staying true to himself and carving his own lane. This message from his song “A Dream” let fans know they have the agency to build their lives the way that they want to, instead of with others’ opinions in mind.

6. Me Against The World by Tupac: “Don’t ever change, keep your essence, the power is in the people and the politics we address.”

The late Tupac was known for his lyricism, so it comes as no surprise that his “Me Against The World” track is among the many with powerful messages that can be used to uplift and motivate. The takeaway here is that you can be powerful without changing who you are.

7. BedRock by Young Money: “I’m too loyal and too focused to be losing and be hopeless.”

How does one say they’re a winner without necessarily saying it? Tyga has the answer in Young Money’s “BedRock.” This song reminds you to keep your eye on the prize, making for a great way to start the day.

8. Live Your Life by T.I. feat. Rihanna: “Never mind what haters say, ignore them till they fade away.”

Living in the age of social media where everyone is entitled to sharing their opinions, it’s common for people to use freedom of speech as a way to attack and project their insecurities onto others. T.I. tells fans to ignore the haters in “Live Your Life.” People will always talk, but if you block out the noise, it’ll eventually go away.

9. Be by Common: “The present is a gift, and I just wanna be.”

Every day that you wake up with breath in your lungs is another day to be grateful for. Chicago rapper Common is known for his conscious lyrics and “Be” is the perfect example of that. Oftentimes, people can get caught up in worrying about the future and dwelling on things that happened in the past. Common’s words suggest listeners relish in the present because that is where real happiness lies.

10. Sky’s The Limit by The Notorious B.I.G.: “Sky is the limit and you know that you can have what you want, be what you want.”

This legendary track from late rap icon Biggie Smalls is encouragement to not put limitations on your goals. The title, “Sky’s The Limit,” serves as an affirmation in its own right. There should be no bounds on what you envision for yourself and those around you.

11. I Can by Nas: “I know I can/ Be what I wanna be/ If I work hard at it/ I’ll be where I wanna be.”

Nas let children across the world know that they can grow up to be whatever they imagine when he released “I Can.” The New York rapper has always used rhymes to uplift his culture, and this was yet another example. What was even better was his use of the youth’s voices to sing the hook for the powerful track.

12. All My Life by Lil Durk feat. J. Cole: “All my life/ They been tryin’ to keep me down/ All this time/ Never thought I would make it out/ They couldn’t break me, they couldn’t break me/ They couldn’t take me, they couldn’t take me.”

Lil Durk’s “All My Life” is another example of a song where children are powerfully reciting the hook and the message speaks volumes. Although forces in the world may try to break you, it’s not possible when you move through life with your head held high and a resilient spirit.

13. Ha by Juvenile: “You a paper chaser, you got your block on fire/ Remaining a G until the moment you expire/ You know what it is, you make nothin’ out of somethin’/ You handle your biz and don’t be cryin’ and sufferin’.”

Waking up and reciting Juvenile’s lyrics in “Ha” might just lead you to some money. He is essentially affirming folks not only getting dough, but remaining authentic while doing so. What’s more, after handling your business, you will be rewarded, turning life’s negatives into positives. It just does not get any better than that.

14. Don’t Know Me by Dreezy: “My hunger told me my future was destined.”

There is nothing wrong with wanting more, and Dreezy is doubling down on the sentiment in “Don’t Know Me.” When you know that you were put here for a purpose, you can stand tall in the knowledge that you are the one putting in the work to make your dreams come true. There is nothing wrong with being focused and locked in as you climb toward success.

15. Big Energy by Latto: “Got that real big energy.”

Sometimes, you don’t even have to speak; your aura can speak for you, as Latto explains while leaning into her charisma on the track “Big Energy.” Reciting these words from the Atlanta emcee can set the tone for a beautiful day. Don’t be afraid to remind yourself that you are the biggest in any room you step into.

16. Anxiety by Coi Leray: “I’m destined for greatness.”

Coi Leray let her fans into her world on “Anxiety” and gave listeners a bar that can be uttered at any point in the day as a reminder that you are here for a reason. As someone who has faced a lot of public scrutiny for things such as her appearance and weight, Leray has always come out on top because she understands her brilliance. This line is here to help you feel the same way about yourself.

17. In A Minute by Lil Baby: “I’m just tryna ball and live, hundred mill’, I’m calling dibs/ I’m the boss, pay all the bills, I’m the golden child for real.”

Lil Baby’s hustle is unmatched. While he may have made a lot of sacrifices, such as leaving school early to focus on making a way for himself and his family, the CEO always kept his eyes on the prize. Recite the words from “In A Minute” when you need a reminder that you are the captain of your own life, the one put here to change the entire trajectory of your family.

18. Ain’t Equal by Megan Thee Stallion: “I’m still winning even if you don’t congratulate me.”

When you’re doing well in life, not everyone will be in line to acknowledge it or pay you your dues. Have no fear because Megan Thee Stallion has a bar in “Ain’t Equal” that you can say to yourself to confirm you are still killing the game with or without applause.

19. Bae by Skilla Baby: “Bae, you know you fine, don’t you?”

Skilla Baby has let it be known that his music is all about empowering the ladies. Whether you’re starting the day or getting ready for a night on the town, this is a quick way to remind yourself of how fine you really are.

20. I Am by Baby Tate feat. Flo Milli: “If I want it, I make it happen.”

Only you possess the power to turn nothing into something. Flo Milli has a lot of one-liners in her tracks that can double as daily mantras, but this one from her feature on Baby Tate’s “I Am” just might take the cake. Milli is reminding us that if someone wants something, they have to go get it.

21. Conceited by Remy Ma: “I’m conceited, I got a reason.”

To paraphrase the famous words of Remy Ma, it’s okay to look in the mirror and talk that talk. “Conceited” will forever go down in history as one of those songs where an artist is in their bag, telling folks that no one else can compare to them. You can feel the same way by saying these words to yourself as many times as needed throughout the day.

22. Tomorrow by GloRilla: “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow.”

GoRilla took us to church in “Tomorrow.” This track serves as a powerful reminder that just because every day isn’t the best, it doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to what is next. If you want to remind yourself that the future is bright, the Memphis rapper has you covered in this song.

23. Money Piling by Gucci Mane: “Money comin’, I think it’s in love with me.”

There is no better way to get into your bag than with a money mantra from Gucci Mane’s “Money Piling.” This track holds the same weight as telling yourself that you are a magnet for money. Try saying it over and over and believing the words coming out of your mouth to see what happens next.