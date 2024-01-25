On Wednesday (Jan. 24), Common appeared on HOT 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” to promote his new book, “And Then We Rise: A Guide to Loving and Taking Care of Self.” During the half-hour conversation, the Chicago legend was asked about his thoughts on Drake’s status in Hip Hop — a subject that was recently reignited thanks to Yasiin Bey‘s highly publicized comments about the Canadian star.

“I wrote a song called ‘I Used to Love H.E.R.’ and that joint was really speaking to that to a certain degree, at that time, when [Hip Hop] started becoming real corporate and losing the purity of it. I think now, artists can be artists. Some people, if their intention is to just be a pop artist, then so be it,” he began. “To me, I think Drake comes from Hip Hop. When I first heard him rhyming, I was like, ‘Yo, this dude rhyming.’ And if he goes out and makes songs that are popular, that’s what it is. He’s still an emcee.”