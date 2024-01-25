Drake, Meek Mill, and Young Thug
Drake and Meek Mill blast Fulton County officials after Young Thug video call leaks

“This gotta be some form of jail misconduct,” Drake wrote on social media.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.25.2024

On Wednesday (Jan. 24), footage of a jail phone call between Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist leaked on social media, which led many to question how the couple’s privacy was invaded. Drake was one of those people, as he blasted Fulton County’s prison system in response.

“This gotta be some form of jail misconduct,” he commented under a post on Instagram. “You gonna drag this talented man then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain? Somebody benefitted from this video even existing and that’s shameful. [The] whole case is a wash. Just [free] the guy and let him come home and continue bringing light to Atlanta.”

Drake then took to his Instagram Stories to send an even more direct message to the judge in Thug’s ongoing trial. “S**t is disgraceful… Is this a criminal case or Atlanta social media promo, Ural Glanville?”

The OVO talent wasn’t alone in his concerns as a Hip Hop peer. On Twitter, Meek Mill shared a similar sentiment. “This a top-tier lawsuit. Your personal call [is] not supposed to be on the street!” he wrote.

Along with several others from his YSL collective, Thug was arrested back in May 2022 as part of a 56-count Georgia RICO Act indictment that was filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Not long after his arrest, a message from the “Hot” rapper was shared to fans during HOT 97’s Summer Jam.

“You know, this isn’t just about me or YSL. I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and now I see that Black artists and rappers don’t have that freedom,” he explained in a recorded video. “Everybody please sign the ‘Protect Black Art’ petition and keep praying for us. I love you all.”

Revolt - New Episodes