Fivio Foreign and Meek Mill connect in "Same 24" visual
LaLa and Saint Cardona handled the song’s production.
Today (Jan. 19), Fivio Foreign and Meek Mill joined forces on the track “Same 24,” which was produced by LaLa and Saint Cardona. While the track is a departure from his usual drill-oriented vibes, Fivio’s lyrical message to his many detractors is just as hard-hitting and effortless as previous drops.
“We got the same 24 hours, n**ga/ Why what’s mine gotta be ours, n**ga?/ Talkin’ ’bout n**gas need help/ N**ga, I was ‘n**gas’/ but I rose out of the dirt, give me my flowers, n**ga/ I see you hatin’, n**ga, just admit it/ How you playin’ victim to a crime that you committed?/ How you mad about a life that you ain’t livin’?/ And how you tell me how to spend a bag that you ain’t gettin’?”
The accompanying clip for “Same 24” came courtesy of Kid Art and matched the song’s subject matter with dark, brooding scenes of the collaborators with their respective crews. Fivio and Meek could also be spotted delivering their rhymes from inside a dimly lit warehouse.
It has been a couple of years since Fivio liberated his debut studio LP, B.I.B.L.E., an 18-song effort with a wealth of contributions from the likes of Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Coi Leray, Chlöe, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Polo G and more. Since then, the Brooklyn talent dropped off a surprise EP, Without Warning, and a slew of loose drops, including “1 On 3” with Rvssian, “Sicc & Tired,” “Notice Me,” “Hot Sauce,” “Why Would I?” and “Get Deady” with 41. In that same period, Fivio bolstered his resume by providing assists for the likes of Skillibeng, Chris Brown, The Game, Young Bleu, Eladio Carrión, NLE Choppa, GloRilla, Popcaan, Lil Tjay and Tiffany Haddish. Press play on the visual for “Same 24” below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
French Montana drops off "10 Toes" visual
25 one-hit wonders who left a lasting impression
Lil Baby returns with new visual for "Crazy"
Max cancels Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" after two seasons
12 iconic SoundCloud-era rappers
Trending
Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'
On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
JELEEL! confirms that he's okay following brutal Nitro Circus accident
The Rhode Island talent had fans worried after attempting and failing a tricycle stunt on a 40-foot ramp.
Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers
“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.
Katt Williams continues to discuss on-air spat with Wanda Smith
Williams spoke on the infamous 2018 interview during a sit-down with Willie D.
Yasiin Bey fans defend his Hip Hop credentials after he categorizes Drake as a pop artist
Bey’s fans are hitting back at claims that he is bitter after saying Drake makes music for consumption and not lyrical value.
Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook killed in possible "targeted" attack in Memphis
Big Jook was fatally wounded not long after attending the funeral service of a loved one on Jan. 13.
ASAP Rocky's albums ranked
From his groundbreaking debut to his most recent genre-bending experimentation, here is REVOLT’s ranking of ASAP Rocky’s albums.