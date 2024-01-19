Today (Jan. 19), Fivio Foreign and Meek Mill joined forces on the track “Same 24,” which was produced by LaLa and Saint Cardona. While the track is a departure from his usual drill-oriented vibes, Fivio’s lyrical message to his many detractors is just as hard-hitting and effortless as previous drops.

“We got the same 24 hours, n**ga/ Why what’s mine gotta be ours, n**ga?/ Talkin’ ’bout n**gas need help/ N**ga, I was ‘n**gas’/ but I rose out of the dirt, give me my flowers, n**ga/ I see you hatin’, n**ga, just admit it/ How you playin’ victim to a crime that you committed?/ How you mad about a life that you ain’t livin’?/ And how you tell me how to spend a bag that you ain’t gettin’?”

The accompanying clip for “Same 24” came courtesy of Kid Art and matched the song’s subject matter with dark, brooding scenes of the collaborators with their respective crews. Fivio and Meek could also be spotted delivering their rhymes from inside a dimly lit warehouse.

It has been a couple of years since Fivio liberated his debut studio LP, B.I.B.L.E., an 18-song effort with a wealth of contributions from the likes of Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Coi Leray, Chlöe, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Polo G and more. Since then, the Brooklyn talent dropped off a surprise EP, Without Warning, and a slew of loose drops, including “1 On 3” with Rvssian, “Sicc & Tired,” “Notice Me,” “Hot Sauce,” “Why Would I?” and “Get Deady” with 41. In that same period, Fivio bolstered his resume by providing assists for the likes of Skillibeng, Chris Brown, The Game, Young Bleu, Eladio Carrión, NLE Choppa, GloRilla, Popcaan, Lil Tjay and Tiffany Haddish. Press play on the visual for “Same 24” below.