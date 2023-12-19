On Monday (Dec. 18), Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign teamed up for “Last Christmas,” a clever flip of Wham!’s ’80s classic of the same name. As such, the New York stars use the infectious effort to reflect on past and present love during the holidays.
“Last Christmas, I gave you my heart, but the very next day, you gave it away, this year, to save me from tears, I’ll give it to someone special, yeah, made it out, I’m just a rich young n**ga, steady arguing, wasn’t no way to live, I know b**ches want me ’cause I’m up, something different, I’m just with a gift, but the drama, won’t nobody know, keep on gassin’ him up like it’s his, she a lover girl, still not a h**, love her man, but she feelin the kid…”
The upbeat number comes with a matching clip, which was directed by Grant Decyk and Nick Welch. Viewers can catch Tjay rocking his special pajamas and spending time with beautiful women as presents await them under a nearby tree. The group also head outside to hit the slopes on skis, snow tubes, and more. As the video briefly explained, Fivio didn’t make an appearance due to a missed flight.
Back in July, Tjay unveiled his third studio LP, 222, a 15-song effort with assists from Summer Walker, The Kid LAROI, Jadakiss, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Polo G, and more. The project — which scored a top 10 entry on Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart — spawned well-received singles like “June 22nd,” “Stressed,” and “Nobody.” A couple of months before 222 made landfall, Fivio surprised the masses with the aptly titled Without Warning, complete with a single collaboration alongside Kanye West on the EP’s standout cut “Concussion.” Press play on “Last Christmas” below.
