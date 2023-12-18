Kendrick Lamar brought festive joy to his hometown during its annual Christmas toy drive.
On Saturday (Dec. 16), the “Rich Spirit” artist joined the Christmas In Compton Toy Giveaway, dressed casually in a white tee, jeans, and Adidas Sambas. His presence at the Enterprise Park advent was warmly received, as revealed by pictures shared online.
The event was also attended by other music industry figures, including Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine, Dairold Potts of 319 Music Group, and Jay Worthy. The last-mentioned expressed his gratitude on Instagram, acknowledging Lamar and pgLang for their participation and celebrating the toy drive’s success.
He wrote, “Who else hood you know got Jimmy Iovine pulling up to they park? Westside [Compton is] the most influential hood in America. [Shoutout] to my brothers and everybody else involved. This [is] deeper than rap, this [is] family.”
View this post on Instagram
Lamar previously spoke about his connection to the city during an interview with The New York Times in 2022. “It’s nature versus nurture. I was nurtured in an environment where there’s, like, a lot of gang mentality,” he explained. “That certain language, certain lingo. How we walk. How we talk.”
The rapper continued, “I was just fortunate enough to have a group of guys around me that gave me that courage to feed myself with the arts, whether it was the street cats in my neighborhood, whether it was Dave [Free] who pushed me to be an artist, whether it was Top [Dawg] from the projects, the Nickerson Gardens. I always was allowed to be myself.”
Lamar’s last album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, came out in March 2022. It featured Blxst, Amanda Reifer, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Tanna Leone, and more. The LP was lauded for tracks like “Die Hard,” “N95,” and “United In Grief,” to name a few.
Since then, Lamar collaborated with Beyoncé for a remix of “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM,” which came out in May. He partnered with Baby Keem for “The Hillbillies” that same month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
10 rappers who are good singers
9 podcasts to motivate you to be your authentic self
Trending
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Walmart Makers Studio creates waves at REVOLT WORLD
At the heart of REVOLT WORLD was Walmart Makers Studio, a space pulsating with artistic energy.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'
REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'
Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress
Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space where Black creators could hone in on their brand and see it come to life.
The Auditions | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The competition begins at REVOLT WORLD as rising rappers, singers, and musicians line up to audition for their spot on the main stage. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students' passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD
Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC talked to a few at REVOLT WORLD about how being an HBCU student has changed their lives.
Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students
Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, presented by Walmart, means to them and their futures.
Walmart brings in heavy-hitters for Black and Unlimited Tour panel
REVOLT is continuing its impactful partnership with Walmart by teaming up to showcase Black creatives at HBCUs all-across America. The panel consisted of three experienced, accomplished Black HBCU alumni: Actor and media personality Terrence J, entertainment attorney John T. Rose, and actress and “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy-Rue McCullough.
Dig In & Drink Up | 'Bet on Black'
In this new episode of ‘Bet on Black,’ food and beverage take center stage as aspiring Black entrepreneurs from It’s Seasoned, Black Farmer Box, and Moors Brewing Co. present their business ideas to judges with mentorship from Melissa Butler. Watch here!
The $200,000 goes to… | 'Bet on Black'
In the season finale of “Bet on Black,” special guest judge Ray J joins as the finalists take the main stage to show they have what it takes to win the $200,000 grand prize; Melissa Butler and Eunique Jones Gibson mentor. Presented by Target.
So Phresh, so clean | 'Bet on Black'
There’s only one round left as the last few founders – Terra-Tory, Phreshly, and ConditionHER – pitch to the “Bet on Black” judges for their chance in the finals and winning the grand prize; Eunique Jones Gibson mentors. Watch here!
Ludacris & Will Packer on celebrating Black Christmas films with 'Dashing Through the Snow'
Join Kennedy Rue on “REVOLT Black News Weekly” as she dives into the world of Black entertainment in 2023. In this episode, we welcome the iconic Ludacris, celebrated producer Will Packer, and renowned director Tim Story. Together, they explore the cultural shifts in Hollywood, emphasizing the importance of Black representation in holiday films. The discussion highlights ‘Dashing Through the Snow,’ a Christmas movie that celebrates Black joy and tackles deeper themes of faith and childhood trauma. Watch!
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!