Today (May 19), Beyoncé decided to shake the world up with a remix to the single “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM,” which now features Kendrick Lamar. Produced alongside The-Dream and MIKE DEAN, the energetic track sees the Houston legend comparing herself to cocaine while Lamar matches the vibes with addictive rhymes of his own.
“Lamar, terror line watcher, pgLang collar, 9-11 slider, look at my garages, synced up, get the genie out the bottle and point it at any model, Lamar, what, what, what, ay, what, go Stink, f**k it up, go Stink, f**k it up, go Stink, that’s what’s up, go Stink, I’m in love, hey boo-boo, too much complexity to love me from goo-goo, my momma told me that the money outgrew you, my horoscope said I’m really out my noodle…”
“AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” — which samples Kilo Ali’s ’90s drop “America Has A Problem (Cocaine)” — could originally be found on Beyoncé’s 2022 LP, RENAISSANCE, a 16-song tour de force that featured additional assists from the likes of BEAM, Tems, Skrillex, Raphael Saadiq, Big Freedia, Sabrina Claudio, Nova Wav, and Grace Jones. The now platinum-certified project was met with critical acclaim and became Bey’s seventh consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
In that same year, Lamar marked his return with his fifth album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, a conceptual effort that was divided into two parts and boasted contributions from Sampha, Kodak Black, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Blxst, actress Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Tanne Leone, and more. Much like RENAISSANCE, Mr. Morale received high praise and topped the aforementioned charts. It also earned the Compton emcee a gold certification.
Check out Beyoncé’s latest drop with Lamar below. For the few that missed it, you can stream RENAISSANCE in its entirety here.
