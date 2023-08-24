On Tuesday (Aug. 23), Lil Tjay unveiled a new visual for “Nobody,” which is produced by A Lau, Ben Heet, Lala the DJ, and Drü Oliver. The track sees him lamenting over fake friends, near-death experiences, and more.

“If I ain’t see that boy perform, I’d play death, nowadays you gotta put n**gas to the test, how is you my brother and you sayin’ you gon’ step? N**gas shot me in my neck and you left, five in my chest, no one around, I couldn’t picture nothin’ but you holdin’ me down, it was nobody, it was nobody, I had nobody, trauma in my head, but I smile for the flicks, mama hurt knowin’ my life wild as a b**ch, this the s**t, I spent $100,000 for this, chains bust, b**ches goin’ wild for the glitz, one of them n**gas, that’s they reason why they hate me…”

Directed by Dell, the accompanying clip for “Nobody” brings the song’s dark subject matter to life, beginning with a continuous shot of a gun being fired into Tjay‘s vehicle. The rest of the video serves as a loose reenactment of the highly publicized 2022 shooting that left the rapper in critical condition.

“Nobody” is the latest single from Tjay’s third studio LP, 222, a 15-track effort with additional features from Summer Walker, The Kid LAROI, Fivio Foreign, Jadakiss, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Polo G, and Coco Jones. The project debuted within the top 10 of Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Come September, the Bronx talent will head on the road for his “Beat The Odds Tour.” The excursion begins in Pittsburgh before traversing throughout the United States and Canada, and will wrap up in December. Press play on Lil Tjay’s “Nobody” video below.