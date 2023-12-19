Last Thursday (Dec. 14), Wired claimed to have uncovered a massive underground bunker that Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is building in Hawaii. In the publication’s extensive feature, the billionaire’s compound will boast a concrete-filled metal door, escape hatches, and a 5,000-square-foot shelter with its own energy resources.
As expected, Twitter had much to say about Wired‘s exposé. One such user was none other than Meek Mill, who left a short response on Monday (Dec. 18) for those who don’t think that it connects to a larger plan. “If you can’t smell something coming, you a d**khead,” the Philly star commented. Unfortunately, Meek chose not to further expound on what he meant by the tweet, which led to equally humorous reactions from others on the social media platform. “N**ga, you be in the room with the people THE MOST or claim to be and you gon’ leave us clueless,” wrote user BIGGSGzz before dropping a string of laughing emojis.
Not long after news of said bunker hit the internet, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, shared a statement to PEOPLE that downplayed the speculation.
“Mark and Priscilla value the time their family spends at Ko’olau Ranch and in the local community, and are committed to preserving the ranch’s natural beauty,” it read. “When they acquired the property, they rescinded an existing agreement that would have allowed for portions of the property to be divided into 80 luxury homes.”
The statement continued, “Under their care, less than one percent of the overall land is developed with the vast majority dedicated to farming, ranching, conservation, open spaces and wildlife preservation. This includes a large cattle ranching program, organic ginger and turmeric farms, a nursery dedicated to native plant restoration, and partnering with Kauai’s foremost wildlife conservation experts to protect native birds and other endangered or threatened wildlife populations.”
