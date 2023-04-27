“Red Table Talk,” the social media show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, which co-stars her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, has been canceled. The Facebook Watch Originals program was among several series dropped from the platform.
The news was first shared yesterday (April 26) by Deadline when the outlet announced Mina Lefevre, the head of development and programming at Meta, would be leaving Facebook’s parent company. The social network brand has already lost approximately 20,000 employees due to recent layoffs. Deadline noted that “Red Table Talk” and other popular programs got axed as Facebook revamps the brand to focus on VR experiences in Meta Horizon Worlds that can also be used on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.
Meta has shut down Facebook Watch Originals cancelling shows like “Red Table Talk.” pic.twitter.com/eKFzgExcCS
— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 27, 2023
“Facebook really had the audacity to cancel [hashtag] ‘Red Table Talk’ after all of the iconic moments they’ve given us?” one person tweeted. Their post included several photos of past guests, including Jordyn Woods, Snoop Dogg and the family’s patriarch, Will Smith. But just because the series will no longer be produced by Meta doesn’t mean fans have to say “goodbye” for good. TODAY reported that Pinkett Smith is shopping the show around for a new distributor.
“I think it’s a good thing. [Jada Pinkett Smith has] built a following. I’m sure she can land on a larger network,” one person tweeted in response to the news. Others wanted to make it clear that “Red Table Talk” was not being specifically singled out: “Facebook shut down all original programming. It wasn’t just her show. Make sure you read articles and check sources. She can also [YouTube] her show. If you don’t like it, don’t watch. If you do, it will [probably] be on another platform soon.” As for now, there have been no official statements from any of the show’s hosts.
See related posts below.
Facebook really had the audacity to cancel #RedTableTalk after all of the iconic moments they’ve given us? 😭 pic.twitter.com/VO4JwOAnTj
— SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) April 27, 2023
I think it's a good thing. She's built a following I'm sure she can land on a larger network.
— ✨Crystal Hickerson✨ (@crystalshow1) April 27, 2023
Facebook shut down all original programming. It wasn’t just her show. Make sure you read articles and check sources. She can also YT her show. If you don’t like it, don’t watch. If you do, it will prob be on another platform soon.
— Bombastic Side-eye (@SaintSideEye) April 27, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries
Trending
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.