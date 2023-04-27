Photo: Dominik Bindl / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Red Table Talk,” the social media show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, which co-stars her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, has been canceled. The Facebook Watch Originals program was among several series dropped from the platform.

The news was first shared yesterday (April 26) by Deadline when the outlet announced Mina Lefevre, the head of development and programming at Meta, would be leaving Facebook’s parent company. The social network brand has already lost approximately 20,000 employees due to recent layoffs. Deadline noted that “Red Table Talk” and other popular programs got axed as Facebook revamps the brand to focus on VR experiences in Meta Horizon Worlds that can also be used on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

“Facebook really had the audacity to cancel [hashtag] ‘Red Table Talk’ after all of the iconic moments they’ve given us?” one person tweeted. Their post included several photos of past guests, including Jordyn Woods, Snoop Dogg and the family’s patriarch, Will Smith. But just because the series will no longer be produced by Meta doesn’t mean fans have to say “goodbye” for good. TODAY reported that Pinkett Smith is shopping the show around for a new distributor.

“I think it’s a good thing. [Jada Pinkett Smith has] built a following. I’m sure she can land on a larger network,” one person tweeted in response to the news. Others wanted to make it clear that “Red Table Talk” was not being specifically singled out: “Facebook shut down all original programming. It wasn’t just her show. Make sure you read articles and check sources. She can also [YouTube] her show. If you don’t like it, don’t watch. If you do, it will [probably] be on another platform soon.” As for now, there have been no official statements from any of the show’s hosts.

See related posts below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Don Lemon is all smiles at first public event since shocking CNN split

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Halle Bailey goes under the sea for 'V' magazine's summer 2023 issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Mike Kuz helped Dave East, Kevin Hart and more make magic in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter mourns the loss of TV icon Jerry Springer: "That man felt like an uncle"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

TV show host and politician Jerry Springer has passed away at 79

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Sukihana says she'd have Nick Cannon's babies under one condition

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.27.2023

Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Halle Bailey's rendition of "Part of Your World" captivates Twitter by the earlobe

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Disney entices moviegoers with a new look at Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Social media is shook learning "That's So Raven" didn't originally cast Raven-Symoné as the lead

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Check out the official 'The Equalizer 3' trailer starring Denzel Washington

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Kid Cudi shares excitement for new zombie flick: "Y’all know I don’t play around"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Halle Bailey enters her model era as she takes over the cover of 'British Vogue'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.25.2023

Gabrielle Union to produce and star in new drama "Pretty Little Wife"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Sukihana

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.24.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Jada Pinkett Smith
Willow Smith

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Don Lemon is all smiles at first public event since shocking CNN split

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Halle Bailey goes under the sea for 'V' magazine's summer 2023 issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Mike Kuz helped Dave East, Kevin Hart and more make magic in the booth

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter mourns the loss of TV icon Jerry Springer: "That man felt like an uncle"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

TV show host and politician Jerry Springer has passed away at 79

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Sukihana says she'd have Nick Cannon's babies under one condition

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.27.2023

Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Halle Bailey's rendition of "Part of Your World" captivates Twitter by the earlobe

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Disney entices moviegoers with a new look at Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

Social media is shook learning "That's So Raven" didn't originally cast Raven-Symoné as the lead

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Check out the official 'The Equalizer 3' trailer starring Denzel Washington

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Kid Cudi shares excitement for new zombie flick: "Y’all know I don’t play around"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Halle Bailey enters her model era as she takes over the cover of 'British Vogue'

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.25.2023

Gabrielle Union to produce and star in new drama "Pretty Little Wife"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Sukihana

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.24.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

By REVOLT
  /  04.21.2023
View More