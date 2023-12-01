As expected, social media quickly responded to the hard-hitting cut. “Beyoncé made ‘MY HOUSE’ for everyone who hosts parties at their house and want a song that tells people to get the f**k away at 3 a.m.,” wrote Twitter user beyonceparkwood. “Not Beyoncé kicking me out the House of Renaissance before we even get ACT II,” added user joshuachenault1, making reference to the fact that the Houston icon’s latest album was meant to be the first part of a trilogy.

Others, like archangelsounds, gave a more detailed review of the roughly four-minute track. “Beyoncé’s ‘MY HOUSE’ has something for everyone,” he tweeted. “That ‘Lend your soul to intuitions’ part is SO PRINCE. Definitely a live performance transition piece between sounds — an ‘ENERGY’ on steroids.”

Check out some other responses from the masses below. For those who are still unsure of what to expect, you can check out the most recent trailer for King Bey’s RENAISSANCE movie here.