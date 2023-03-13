Photo: Appatunity
By Legendary Lade
  /  03.13.2023

It all started on Jan. 29 with an Instagram post from Tiffany & Co. followed by a NY Times ad. “A Legendary Pair” was on the way from Nike and the high jewelry company, and our first look was a sneaker box in the jeweler’s signature blue hue. What followed was a lot of hype and nonstop discourse about the collaboration, colorway, price, desirability, and more. But whether you like them or not, they’ve achieved the goal of getting and keeping our attention. Now, let’s take a detailed look and see if all the hype was worth the trouble.

Inspired by New York’s energy and Tiffany & Co.’s premium craftsmanship, the two brands landed on the signature Big Apple staple: the AF1. Surprisingly, they decided to keep things simple with an all-black nubuck upper with Tiffany blue leather Swooshes. Complementing black laces and “Tiffany” in script on the tongue keeps the minimalist detailing prominent with a sterling silver Tiffany & Co.-branded bar on the back heel, finished with an all-black midsole and outsole. Additional details include Tiffany blue insoles and yellow, turquoise, and white shoelaces. The “1837” moniker is a nod to the year the Tiffany & Co. company was founded and its commitment to minimalistic but elevated designs.

In addition to the AF1, Tiffany & Co. designed a few accessories to complement the legendary pair, including a whistle, toothbrush, lace dubraes, and shoehorn — all of which feature the jeweler’s logo and are sold separately, of course. However, even more exclusive than this pair is the Friends & Family edition, which is the exact opposite of this offering, fulfilling the call of many to dress the AF1 in the Tiffany hue majorly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

What are your thoughts on the first-ever Tiffany & Co. x Nike collab? Are they worth the hype?

The Tiffany & Co. x Nike AF1 Low “1837” was released on March 7 via Nike’s SNKRS app and other retailers for $400.

