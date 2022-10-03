Tiffany & Co. and Beyoncé’s latest collaboration is sensually seductive and dripping in diamonds.

On Monday (Oct. 3), the luxury jewelry and specialty retailer released photos and a short film from the “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign, and Queen Bey looks radiant.

According to People, the campaign was inspired by her single “Summer Renaissance” from her latest album, Renaissance. Beyoncé wears head-to-toe custom creations and Tiffany & Co. jewelry in the film shot by Grammy winner Mark Romanek. A vast cast of supporting characters joined Bey, who was styled by Marni Senofonte and Patti Wilson, in the video, which looks like a vintage New York City club from the 1970s. In addition, a 10-carat platinum engagement ring and other pieces designed by legendary Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger were featured in the campaign.

Before this, the singer worn a more timeless piece from the luxury retailer. In March, Beyoncé sported “The Historic 1939 World’s Fair Necklace,” the brand’s most expensive necklace ever, during her and JAY-Z’s Oscars afterparty at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles following the 2022 Academy Awards. The necklace features an Empire Diamond. The jewelry brand redesigned the piece by incorporating an over 80-carat flawless oval diamond. According to Tiffany & Co., the replica represents the brand’s “legacy of innovative jewelry design.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, as part of its outreach to underrepresented communities, Tiffany & Co. launched the “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign. Additionally, Tiffany Atrium, alongside Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z, provides scholarships as part of its social impact platform. The jewelry retailer pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) through 2024. More than 60 students have received scholarships so far.

You can see Beyoncé’s “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign photos and her wearing “The Historic 1939 World’s Fair Necklace” down below:

