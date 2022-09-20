Cardi B and Offset have always publicly shown how much they love each other and their children. And as the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Monday (Sept. 19), they did not spare any expense to show their love.

During the car ride to a romantic candlelit dinner date, Cardi B treated Offset to a rendition of Beyoncé’s “Plastic Off the Sofa” from her latest project, Renaissance. While caressing her husband’s face, Cardi sang: “Oh, we don’t need the world’s acceptance, they too hard on me. They’re too hard on you, boy. I’ll always be your secret weapon in your arsenal, your arsenal.”

As shown in the video, Cardi asked Offset if he thought she could sing, and he replied: “Yeah, you got some vocals! [Of course], you be playing, but you really could do it.”

Cardi’s inspiration to serenade the former Migos member with Queen Bey’s song might stem from a gift she received from Beyoncé earlier that day. Previously reported by REVOLT, Cardi proudly showed off an autographed copy of Renaissance, calling the present “so beautiful.”

“Look what Beyoncé sent me,” Cardi expressed. “Read it, b**ch. It was so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with some laser beams on it.” The “Hot S**t” rapper then warned everyone to avoid it. “Anyone who gets mothaf**kin’ next to it is gonna get electrocuted on mothaf**kin site,” she forewarned.

The mother of two took a moment to share the handwritten note attached to the exclusive autographed vinyl copy of the album: “To Cardi B,” Beyoncé wrote in silver marker pen on the vinyl sleeve. “Hard working, beautiful, and talented queen, thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours. Respect, Beyoncé.”

Let’s hope there is a collaboration between the two women is in the near future.

You can watch Offset be serenaded by Cardi B down below: