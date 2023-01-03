Happy New Year, fam! I’m excited to be kickin’ off 2023 and setting the tone for what I’m hoping will be an extraordinary year for sneaker drops with the latest from Virgil Abloh and Nike! One of the last things he worked with the brand on comes in the form of a hiking boot — his first originally designed silhouette — inspired by Nike’s late ‘80s and early ‘90s offerings.

The Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma in “Summit White” is a mere glimpse of what may have been to come from the departed visionary who was known to create like most breathe.

The Off-White Air Terra boot is a hodgepodge of design and detail with some meant to be discovered upon further investigation… in typical Virgil fashion. To start, it features a white leather overlay joined by a grey/white mesh underlay that has custom woodgrain detailing. Its Swoosh is transparent with stitched lining, signature orange tabs on the lateral sides, and graffiti-style print fused with the Beaverton address on the medial side. Other elements include an elongated purple tongue featuring the Off-White logo that is almost completely covered by a black zip nylon shroud. The shroud, itself, sits beneath grey lace sets with the Off-White zip tie adorning it. It all sits atop a triple-stacked, multi-colored marbled midsole with Air bubbles.

The aforementioned hidden details include the phrase “VIRGIL WAS HERE” on black insoles and “TREAD LIGHTLY” on both spiked outsoles. The kicks come in an enlarged sneaker box with the phrase “Safety Deposit Box” on it. One can only wonder what Virgil was alluding to with that message.

The Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma was released in two colorways on Dec. 30, 2022 for $210 and is available now at select Nike and Off-White retailers.