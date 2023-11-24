On Thursday (Nov. 23), Beyoncé gifted fans with a second trailer for her upcoming documentary. The film, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, will give a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of the Houston star’s seventh studio LP, RENAISSANCE, and the world tour that took place in support of the album.
Said trailer begins with an intimate moment that Beyoncé had with her father, Mathew Knowles, and daughter, Rumi Carter. Halfway through, viewers can hear the singer reflecting on her family and legacy. “Time is my biggest obstacle. It’s impossible to not realize how fast it’s going when you’re looking through the eyes of your children,” the “BREAK MY SOUL” talent said. “I think about all of my heroes and all that they endured, I know that all of my struggle and sacrifice is opening the door for the next. They are the new beginning.”
Fans quickly took to social media after the trailer’s premiere. “With each release that Beyoncé has done, I have entered a new space creatively and it’s right on time with the RENAISSANCE film,” tweeted user MarquisDavon. “Her projects speak to the deep and intentional creative in me. I want anything that I do to be a cultural staple.” Others reacted to a scene that showed Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams reuniting with original Destiny’s Child members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. “What a beautiful moment,” said user black_chineseaj. “A Destiny’s Child reunion would be fire.”
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” kicked off in May and continued through European and American cities until October. As Billboard revealed, the tour became the eighth highest-grossing concert tour of all time, the second highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist and the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist.
Check out some additional fan reactions to the RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ trailer below.
I can’t wait to see Beyoncé cuss people out pic.twitter.com/MNDjrEz1c4— maff. (@MathewNoKnowles) November 24, 2023
“I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point” EXACTLY BEYONCÉ!!!!! EXACTLY!!!!!!!!!— Sav🐝🪩 (@SavHasAProblem) November 23, 2023
Beyoncé, Kelly, Michelle, Letoya, and Latavia reuniting and healing old wounds 😩😩 why am I acting like I know them my heart is so full— Travis (@travisbutts_) November 23, 2023
Rumi interviewed Beyoncé in the film? Ehnnnn? I cannot miss this 😭😭😭— ᴄʜɪɴᴇ́ʟᴏ (@chinexlo) November 23, 2023
beyoncé knew exactly why she dropped the trailer including “today ain’t the day”— tati (@unlistedbug) November 24, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Tinashe announces East Coast leg of "BB/ANG3L Tour"
Trending
Walmart has everything you need for the tech enthusiast on your shopping list
Check out our gift guide that highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds in time for Black Friday.
Netflix’s ‘Rustin’ is a riveting tale of activism and acceptance
In the 60th anniversary year of the March on Washington, the film Rustin emerges as a captivating narrative detailing the untold story of Baynard Rustin, the visionary civil rights activist behind the 1963 march.
5 things you need to know about the 2023 Billboard Music Awards
“REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue counts down the top five moments from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, including surprising wins, historic firsts, and dope performances. Sponsored by Amazon.
Groovey Lew on hip hop style, Johnell Young's industry secrets, BGS salon's wig mastery and more | 'Black Girl Stuff'
Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
André 3000 explains how trying to force writing raps feels "inauthentic"
The Outkast legend spoke to ‘GQ’ about his debut album, ‘New Blue Sun.’
Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicks off at Central State University
On Oct. 10, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University.
Walmart continues HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour during lively Virginia State University stop
After unveiling their state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University, Walmart brought the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to Virginia State University (VSU) on Oct. 13.
Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour brings attention and wisdom to North Carolina Central University
On Oct. 17, Walmart brought the third stop of the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to North Carolina Central University (NCCU).
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour visited Mississippi Valley State University
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour made its final stop at Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) and left a lasting impact on students and alumni alike.
Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling
“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.
Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”
“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.
Jeezy reveals traveling and living in Japan as a kid motivated him to get out the hood
“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it…” Jeezy said.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70
Kendrick Lamar’s creative agency, pgLang, teams up with Converse for a second collab with a surprise twist.
Ari Fletcher reveals she doesn’t want to rekindle her friendship with Jayda Cheaves
“No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the social media sensation said on the topic of Jayda Cheaves while filming “Caresha Please” live at REVOLT WORLD.
Jason Lee offended Brittany Renner when he called her "the female Wack 100"
Jason Lee compared Brittany Renner to Wack 100 during REVOLT WORLD and she was not enthused.
Davido opens up about finding happiness after family tragedy and working with Latto
“There is a time for everything… I am so grateful right now for the support and love I’ve received,” Davido told REVOLT in this exclusive interview. Read up!