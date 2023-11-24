Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  11.24.2023

On Thursday (Nov. 23), Beyoncé gifted fans with a second trailer for her upcoming documentary. The film, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, will give a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of the Houston star’s seventh studio LP, RENAISSANCE, and the world tour that took place in support of the album.

Said trailer begins with an intimate moment that Beyoncé had with her father, Mathew Knowles, and daughter, Rumi Carter. Halfway through, viewers can hear the singer reflecting on her family and legacy. “Time is my biggest obstacle. It’s impossible to not realize how fast it’s going when you’re looking through the eyes of your children,” the “BREAK MY SOUL” talent said. “I think about all of my heroes and all that they endured, I know that all of my struggle and sacrifice is opening the door for the next. They are the new beginning.”

Fans quickly took to social media after the trailer’s premiere. “With each release that Beyoncé has done, I have entered a new space creatively and it’s right on time with the RENAISSANCE film,” tweeted user MarquisDavon. “Her projects speak to the deep and intentional creative in me. I want anything that I do to be a cultural staple.” Others reacted to a scene that showed Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams reuniting with original Destiny’s Child members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. “What a beautiful moment,” said user black_chineseaj. “A Destiny’s Child reunion would be fire.”

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” kicked off in May and continued through European and American cities until October. As Billboard revealed, the tour became the eighth highest-grossing concert tour of all time, the second highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist and the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist.

Check out some additional fan reactions to the RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ trailer below.

Revolt - New Episodes