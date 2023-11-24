On Thursday (Nov. 23), Beyoncé gifted fans with a second trailer for her upcoming documentary. The film, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, will give a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of the Houston star’s seventh studio LP, RENAISSANCE, and the world tour that took place in support of the album.

Said trailer begins with an intimate moment that Beyoncé had with her father, Mathew Knowles, and daughter, Rumi Carter. Halfway through, viewers can hear the singer reflecting on her family and legacy. “Time is my biggest obstacle. It’s impossible to not realize how fast it’s going when you’re looking through the eyes of your children,” the “BREAK MY SOUL” talent said. “I think about all of my heroes and all that they endured, I know that all of my struggle and sacrifice is opening the door for the next. They are the new beginning.”