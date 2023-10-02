A few hours after performing the final show of her “Renaissance World Tour” in Kansas City, Missouri, Beyoncé unveiled the official trailer for a concert documentary coming to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.

The clip opens up with a voiceover of the “CUFF IT” hitmaker saying, “When I am performing, I am nothing but free. The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new — that’s what the renaissance is about.”

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of ‘Renaissance World Tour,’ from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” a press release about the film read. “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

Tickets are now on sale starting at $22 and will be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC, as well as other “branded premium large format screens.” The movie will screen on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for at least four weeks. You can watch the full trailer below.