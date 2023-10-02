A few hours after performing the final show of her “Renaissance World Tour” in Kansas City, Missouri, Beyoncé unveiled the official trailer for a concert documentary coming to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.
The clip opens up with a voiceover of the “CUFF IT” hitmaker saying, “When I am performing, I am nothing but free. The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new — that’s what the renaissance is about.”
“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of ‘Renaissance World Tour,’ from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” a press release about the film read. “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”
Tickets are now on sale starting at $22 and will be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC, as well as other “branded premium large format screens.” The movie will screen on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for at least four weeks. You can watch the full trailer below.
Twitter is in a frenzy right now, as the BeyHive is obviously never okay when it comes to their queen making incredible announcements. “Beyoncé dropping the ‘Renaissance World Tour’ film on World AIDS Day when the project is dedicated to her Uncle Johnny, who died from an AIDS-related illness, is icon behavior,” Njnic23 tweeted.
Beyoncé dropping the RENAISSANCE World Tour film on World AIDS Day when the project is dedicated to her Uncle Johnny who died from an AIDS-related illness is icon behavior.— Nic (@njnic23) October 2, 2023
“I’mma just wait ’til Beyoncé puts the film on streaming services [because] I know for a d**n fact people will NOT be quiet in that theater,” another Twitter user added.
Imma just wait til Beyoncé puts the film on streaming services bc I know for a damn fact people will NOT be quiet in that theater.— 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐝| 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐞𝐫𝐚 (@ImactuallyBrad) October 2, 2023
The_oceansoul wrote, “No, [because] she knew none of us were gonna be okay after the tour ended. SHE [IS] SO THOUGHTFUL.”
no bc she knew none of us were gonna be okay after the tour ended. SHE SO THOUGHTFUL #beyoncefilm— piscean goddess 🧜🏾♀️🫶🏾 (@the_oceansoul) October 2, 2023
“Everyone has seen the big news, but I’m happy to announce that I will be in Beyoncé’s new film [crying emoji], a dream come true — thank you, Bey, for believing in my ability to buy tickets to the ‘Renaissance World Tour,'” Vctrahll wrote.
everyone has seen the big news but I’m happy to announce that I will be in Beyoncé’s new film 😭 a dream come true—thank you Bey for believing in my ability to buy tickets to the Renaissance World Tour— luscious midwestern corn-fed mf (@vctrahll) October 2, 2023
