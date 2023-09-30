The widely anticipated visuals of the whirlwind experience that is Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” are finally nearing the light of day. The BeyHive has been holding out hope for videos, a documentary released on streaming platforms, a movie, or anything else since the singer released her seventh studio album in July 2022.

The months of following the trail of breadcrumbs of a secret project led to a Variety exclusive today (Sept. 30), confirming that the singer’s team is in “advanced talks to distribute directly to AMC Theatres.” The trade publication spoke with a source who claims the film includes years of footage — from live performances, the visual Renaissance album, the making of the body of work, and tour moments.

To fans’ confusion, a trailer teasing Act I of the three-part Renaissance saga has been the only visual asset released for fan consumption. When her global trek kicked off in May, Beyoncé supporters were convinced that the grand-scale production would be used in some sort of cinematic fashion, encapsulating the pop icon’s artistry and cultural impact.