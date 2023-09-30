The “Renaissance World Tour” will go down in history for its cultural impact when it comes to a close on Sunday (Oct. 1). After four months on the road, nearly 60 shows, and scores of stops across Europe and the US, Beyoncé is finally set to close out the unprecedented display of talent with a final show in Kansas City, Missouri — albeit the BeyHive’s sixth sense has been activated in recent days amid rumors that more dates are being added.

The chrome production that has drawn hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas and stadiums decked out in silver ensembles has, without a doubt, left its mark on pop culture. But as it turns out, the tour has also been somewhat of a stimulus package. According to The New York Times, the “Renaissance World Tour” is well on its way to earning $560 million in revenue and has the trajectory to wrap up with an estimated $4.5 billion boost to the American economy. For comparison sake, the outlet states that the global icon’s multicity trek’s impact is akin to what the 2008 Olympics did for host city Beijing, China.

In Queen Bey’s own words, a la “Formation,” “You know you that b**ch when you cause all this conversation/ Always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper.” The ever-humble artist doesn’t have to utter a comment about the predictions; she has more than enough support from fans and her loved ones, who will gladly boast about the accomplishment.

Her mother, Tina Knowles, has already done so. In a new Instagram post, she boasted, “This is so awesome! To be able to stimulate the economy is no small feat!” Knowles also acknowledged Taylor Swift’s uber-successful “Eras Tour.” “Just being young women and being able to say this is so awesome! Proud of them both!” she continued.