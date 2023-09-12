On Monday (Sept. 11), Beyoncé decided to share some pics on Instagram that documented a small birthday party held with her loved ones, beginning with a shot of her parents, Mathew and Tina Knowles, kissing their daughter on each cheek. Subsequent photos show her in an outfit tailor-made for the occasion and next to beaming husband JAY-Z. A spherical cake, a giant ‘B’ made out of flowers, and dark brown libations can also be spotted throughout.

While the exact date of when those snaps were taken is unknown, Beyoncé’s actual birthday (Sept. 4) saw her in Inglewood, CA for the last of three “Renaissance World Tour” dates in SoFi Stadium. That night included appearances from Kendrick Lamar, who took part in a performance of “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM,” and Diana Ross, who sang “Happy Birthday” to the Houston star.