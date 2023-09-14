This week, Gannett Co., Inc., a New Media Investment Group company, posted two unique job listings on various online boards. One of the largest newspaper chains, with over 200 daily publications, listed positions for a “Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Reporter” and “Taylor Swift Reporter” for its USA Today Network, which includes both USA Today and The Tennessean.

According to Michael Anastasi, Gannett’s vice president of local news and an editor for the latter paper, the move is in response to the extraordinary economic and social impact that top musicians have on the public. Even though there are already teams dedicated to music in general, Gannett hopes that these properties become essential to consumers because of stories about superstar influencers like Beyoncé. Anastasi noted that Gannett wants modern storytellers with expertise in all areas of journalism (print, audio and video).

The Beyoncé listing noted that the reporter must capture the icon’s “effect not only on the many industries in which she operates but also on society… identify why the star’s influence continues to expand, and the effect it is having on the music and business worlds.”

Queen Bey has been busy taking stages by storm with her “Renaissance World Tour” while celebrating Virgo season and her birthday earlier this month. In anticipation of turning 42, the worldwide superstar had just one request — that fans get decked out in their best silver ensembles.

“Virgo season is upon us,” she wrote in August. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows Aug. 23 – Sept. 22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!”