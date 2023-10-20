Jeezy finally broke his silence about his divorce from Jeannie Mai.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” the Grammy-nominated rapper began in a statement given to TMZ. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship, and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.”

The outlet reported that Jeezy was the one who called it quits. The divorce documents, which were filed last month, stated that “there was no hope for reconciliation.” During an appearance on “Sherri” last week to promote her new CBS game show “Raid the Cage,” Mai explained her healing process through the matter. “I’m not going to lie,” the former “The Real” host began. “It takes every day to just really sit and just be quiet with your thoughts, take care of me. But one thing I know is: You give God your pain, he will give you his power, period. So, every day, I’m like, ‘Here you go. You got room for more? Here’s some more.’ Just taking it day by day.” Dating rumors surrounding the pair started in 2018. They got married in March of 2021 in an intimate ceremony and share a 1-year-old daughter, Monaco Jenkins.