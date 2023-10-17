Jeezy opened up about freeing himself from the trauma and anxiety he faced throughout his life.

During a recent appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show,” the “Put On” hitmaker discussed his book, “Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe” and realizing that he was depressed for eight years of his life. “I learned that vulnerability is power,” he began. “I thought something was wrong with me, right? ‘Cause you thinking, ‘I come from poverty, this is how it is.’ I didn’t understand, like, trauma and all these different things, so as I started to get the words for it and started to understand and grabs tools, I started to become better. I started on my journey and that’s why I’m experiencing it and putting it in the book because I didn’t know I was depressed for like eight years of my life straight, you know what I’m saying?”

Host Tamron Hall then asked Jeezy, “What were you feeling during those eight years?” He replied, “I mean, like you wake up and you want to go back to sleep forever, you know? And I was leaning into my vices, you know? And that’s what street life does to you, you know what I’m saying? It’s like once you loose 200, 300, 400 people, like gone forever, you just get numb, right? And I wasn’t able to get in touch with my emotions and I was wondering why. Thank God for my kids, but it was a time when I was just cold. That’s when I was Young Jeezy… I don’t know if you would have had me on the show then.”