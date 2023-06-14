On Tuesday (June 13), Jeezy announced his first foray into the literary world with his new book, “Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.” In an Instagram post, the Atlanta-based talent explained what can be expected upon reading.

“This is for all my day ones and everybody that’s been down with me since the beginning,” he said. “This is the greatest story never told. In this motivational memoir, I use parts of my life story, every step, every mishap, every up and down that I’ve gone through to get to this point in my life to motivate the hustlers, entrepreneurs, and believers.”

He further solidified the book’s intent by sharing a nugget of advice via press release. “Sometimes you have to go through some things — even some things that are excruciating and that you think you’ll never survive — in order to get where you want to be.”

Matt Baugher, publisher of HarperCollins Leadership, also chimed in on the forthcoming release by connecting it to rap’s latest milestone. “In this 50th year anniversary of hip hop, there is no one we’d rather partner with than Jay ‘Jeezy‘ Jenkins,” Baugher stated. “‘Adversity for Sale’ details not only his remarkable story, but the depths of knowledge he has to pass on to others. This book is his latest contribution to modern culture and we’re all better for it.”

In 2022, Jeezy reunited with DJ Drama for the mixtape SNOFALL, a 17-song body of work with assists from 42 Dugg, Lil Durk, and EST Gee. His most recent LP, The Recession 2, was released in 2020 and served as the sequel to 2008’s The Recession. That project boasted a wealth of appearances from Tamika Mallory, E-40, Yo Gotti, Demi Lovato, Lil Duval, Ne-Yo, and Rick Ross.

Check out Jeezy’s big book announcement below. Preorders can be made here.