Back in November of 2022, Boosie Badazz dropped off a single titled “Rocket Man” in honor of late Migos star Takeoff. The heartfelt offering saw the Baton Rouge talent rapping about the senseless losses he witnessed throughout his career.

“Іt’ѕ gоn’ bе hаrd tо ѕtор іt, nоw ѕіnсе І’m оldеr mаn, іt’ѕ hаrd tо wаtсh іt, Blасk оn Blасk сrіmе, І wаѕ thе саrbоn сору, mу huѕtlе dіffеrent mаn, І ѕtаrvеd аnd gоt іt, mу mоnеу dіffеrеnt, І рrоduсеd іt, aсtеd, аnd dіrесtеd, and ѕhоt thе ріlоt, nеvеr hurt nо оnе, didn’t dеѕеrvе thе vіоlеnсе…”



On Friday (April 28), Boosie liberated “Rocketman (Remix),” an upgrade of the aforementioned track that now features Jeezy and Kodak Black. Following a new verse from the “Wipe Me Down” rapper, Jeezy matches the song’s original subject matter with emotionally charged rhymes about the youth losing their lives to the streets, his own personal grind, and more.

“I’ve been through so much in my life, could make the preacher cry, so many bricks up in this bag’ll get the preacher high, this for my n**gas, caught a charge and went to court today, they gave him 42, 20 came up short today, kids killin’ kids, damn, 12 years old, and Bill just 11, 12 years froze, my lil’ n**ga from the block, he just did a dub, he hit me up for a verse, I had to show him love, I lost a million on the road, that made my heart hurt…”

“Rocketman (Remix)” follows the February drop Lines For Valentines, a 10-song effort with assists from OG Dre and Money Bagz. Outside of his own work, Boosie can also be heard on recent cuts like EST Gee’s “HOTBOYS” and DJ Drama’s “Iron Right.”

Press play on Boosie Badazz, Jeezy, and Kodak Black’s “Rocketman (Remix)” below.