Back in 2022, rising star Alexia Jayy liberated a new single titled “I Need A Man,” a track that saw considerable success on the social media platform TikTok. Co-written by James “Jay Lyriq” Cohen and produced by Abraham Poythress, “I Need A Man” was as direct as its title with the Alabama talent singing about her wishes for a healthy relationship. “One who he don’t play ’bout me, we on the same frequency, I don’t have to worry if he’s lying or he’s cheating,” she sings on the soulful effort.

She further explained the meaning behind the song via press release.

“This record for me is about being okay with the fact that I wanted something different and genuine,” she revealed. “Something that makes me happy. I feel like a lot of people are afraid to talk about the things they need. We don’t really talk about needing a man or needing anybody.”

Back in February, Jayy returned with a remix of “I Need A Man” with an extra verse provided by none other than Boosie Badazz. As such, the Baton Rouge legend kept things straight to the point in regard to the song’s emotionally charged subject matter.

“I know what you need, a man, locking his fingers, enjoying the pain, he making you smile, now your feelings in vain, when you see this man, you like rubbing your feet in the bed, protecting you when you get scared, a man who hold you from the back soft, and hit you from the back hard…”

“I Need A Man” follows the well-received cuts “Who Raised You” and “It Ain’t Easy.” Prior to that, Jayy blessed her growing fan base with covers of hit songs, including Inayah’s “Best Thing.”

Press play on Alexia Jayy and Boosie Badazz‘s “I Need A Man” below.