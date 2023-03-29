Photo: Cover art for Alexia Jayy’s “I Need A Man” remix
By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Back in 2022, rising star Alexia Jayy liberated a new single titled “I Need A Man,” a track that saw considerable success on the social media platform TikTok. Co-written by James “Jay Lyriq” Cohen and produced by Abraham Poythress, “I Need A Man” was as direct as its title with the Alabama talent singing about her wishes for a healthy relationship. “One who he don’t play ’bout me, we on the same frequency, I don’t have to worry if he’s lying or he’s cheating,” she sings on the soulful effort.

She further explained the meaning behind the song via press release.

This record for me is about being okay with the fact that I wanted something different and genuine,” she revealed. “Something that makes me happy. I feel like a lot of people are afraid to talk about the things they need. We don’t really talk about needing a man or needing anybody.”

Back in February, Jayy returned with a remix of “I Need A Man” with an extra verse provided by none other than Boosie Badazz. As such, the Baton Rouge legend kept things straight to the point in regard to the song’s emotionally charged subject matter.

“I know what you need, a man, locking his fingers, enjoying the pain, he making you smile, now your feelings in vain, when you see this man, you like rubbing your feet in the bed, protecting you when you get scared, a man who hold you from the back soft, and hit you from the back hard…”

“I Need A Man” follows the well-received cuts “Who Raised You” and “It Ain’t Easy.” Prior to that, Jayy blessed her growing fan base with covers of hit songs, including Inayah’s “Best Thing.”

Press play on Alexia Jayy and Boosie Badazz‘s “I Need A Man” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tour Tales | DJ T. Lewis is preparing for a new Lil Wayne era as the "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" approaches

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.29.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in '90s look as she supports iconic stylist Law Roach

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Wizkid unveils new visual for "Money & Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

BlueBucksClan to hit the road this spring for their "No Rules Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

GloRilla glows as she takes center stage in the new Tommy x Aries campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

9 Black women DJs who are making history across the globe

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.29.2023

50 Cent keeps the checks rolling in as he reveals multi-year partnership deals with NFL, NBA, and MLB teams

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets vulnerable in new "In Pieces" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new visual for "SORRY NOT SORRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Snoop Dogg joins Wiz Khalifa for new “Don’t Text Don’t Call” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Questlove tapped to direct live-action remake of 'The Aristocats'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

6LACK heads to London for new “Preach” video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Elderly woman arrested for $77 trash bill receives home renovation from Trae Tha Truth

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Alexia Jayy
Boosie Badazz
R&B
Rap
Singles
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tour Tales | DJ T. Lewis is preparing for a new Lil Wayne era as the "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" approaches

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.29.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in '90s look as she supports iconic stylist Law Roach

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Wizkid unveils new visual for "Money & Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

BlueBucksClan to hit the road this spring for their "No Rules Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

GloRilla glows as she takes center stage in the new Tommy x Aries campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

9 Black women DJs who are making history across the globe

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.29.2023

50 Cent keeps the checks rolling in as he reveals multi-year partnership deals with NFL, NBA, and MLB teams

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets vulnerable in new "In Pieces" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new visual for "SORRY NOT SORRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Snoop Dogg joins Wiz Khalifa for new “Don’t Text Don’t Call” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Questlove tapped to direct live-action remake of 'The Aristocats'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

6LACK heads to London for new “Preach” video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Elderly woman arrested for $77 trash bill receives home renovation from Trae Tha Truth

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More