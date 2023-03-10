Chlöe Bailey continues to shine bright like the diamond that she is. Yesterday (March 9), the 24-year-old songstress performed a new song from her upcoming Peacock Original film, Praise This, at the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards. Last week, Bailey shared the official trailer for Praise This with fans on social media. In the film, the young singer and actress stars as Sam, “a young woman with dreams of being a superstar. [She] joins an underdog Atlanta choir praise team in the lead up to [a] national competition,” per Rotten Tomatoes. The Will Packer-produced movie will stream on the platform on April 7.

Chloe Bailey singing a song off the soundtrack of her upcoming movie ‘Praise This’ 🤍pic.twitter.com/589uupaqf6 — The Siren Source (@TheSirenSource) March 9, 2023

Outside of portraying superstars onscreen, Bailey continues to build her musical career into one that has made her mentor Beyoncé proud. On March 17, the “Have Mercy” songwriter will take the stage at Rolling Stone’s Future of Music showcase in Downtown Austin, Texas. This performance will be followed by the release of Bailey’s debut album, In Pieces, currently set for March 31.

Once fans get a taste of the Atlanta native’s latest body of work, her “Chlöe: The In Pieces Tour” will loom just around the corner. On Feb. 28, Bailey announced that she will be hitting the road for the first time as a solo artist. Her highly anticipated tour will begin on April 11 in Chicago, Illinois and travel to different parts of America before wrapping up in Los Angeles, California on May 3. Before her two major announcements, Bailey shared a host of singles with fans. The young star has seemingly not missed the mark from hits like “Treat Me” to her latest track, “How Does It Feel,” featuring Chris Brown.

But, before gracing listeners with songs about her life and past experiences, Bailey released music with her sister and fellow group member, Halle Bailey. Together, the duo released Ungodly Hour in 2020 under Chlöe x Halle. It received a Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 63rd annual awards show. And it was also the follow-up to their 2018 body of work, The Kids Are Alright, and 2017’s The Two of Us.