Photo: Pool / Pool via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Yesterday (April 4), was a historic day in America, but not for what you might think.

Former President Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday on 34 counts of falsifying business records. While the politician pleaded not guilty, he also became the first former U.S. president ever to face criminal charges in the history of America.

There were many takeaways from that day, but none are more questionable than Trump not having his mugshot taken. Ahead of his highly publicized trial, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office concluded there was no reason for Trump to take the photo.

Many questioned the decision online, including rapper Boosie who believes such should apply to all celebrities.

“I wonder what Donald Trump’s attorneys filed so he didn’t have to get his mugshot taken?” Boosie asked on Twitter. “Smart move, but this has to go for all celebrities, right? Mugshots can damage someone’s brand.”

And whether the charges were big or small, nearly all celebrities have had their mugshot taken in the past. That is something that aided in Boosie’s point.

For Trump, his 30-plus charges are felonies in the first degree, The New York Times reported. The indictment comes after his alleged role in providing hush money in 2016 to an adult film actress who claimed she had an affair with Trump.

In 2019, Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo passed a mugshot law. The legislative called snapshots of suspects “an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy,” Forbes revealed. As a result, the decision is now left up to authorities whether the photos are released. Before then, the state’s Freedom of Information Law applied, and officers had almost no choice but to publish mugshots.

And when asked about any potential mugshots of Trump, Alina Habba, one of his attorneys, told CNN, “Mugshots are for people so that you recognize who they are.”

Habba went on to insist that the former president is one of the most photographed people alive, so potential mugshots of him do not need to be published. She also argued that any leaked criminal pictures of him could damage his presidential campaign.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

LuLu P returns with new project 'VOL.7'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

REASON is "At It Again" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Will Hill unveils new album 'No Wasted Motion'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA announce forthcoming 'KAYTRAMINÉ' joint project

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Glover reveals that he's creating a short film with Malia Obama

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Mar-a-Lago following historic arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg addresses criticism after Donald Trump's arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Twitter trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Donald Trump's arrest to Nelson Mandela and Jesus

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Stormy Daniels reacts to Donald Trump's arrest by taking pride in being a "c** dumpster"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump is officially arraigned and Twitter celebrates like it's 1999

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Juicy J unleashes new 'Mental Trillness' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Unbothered couple accidentally gets married right next to site of Donald Trump indictment

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump arrested, pleads not guilty to 34 charges in historic indictment

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Boosie
Boosie Badazz
Donald Trump
Lil Boosie
Politics
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

LuLu P returns with new project 'VOL.7'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

REASON is "At It Again" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Will Hill unveils new album 'No Wasted Motion'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA announce forthcoming 'KAYTRAMINÉ' joint project

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Glover reveals that he's creating a short film with Malia Obama

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Mar-a-Lago following historic arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg addresses criticism after Donald Trump's arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Twitter trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Donald Trump's arrest to Nelson Mandela and Jesus

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Stormy Daniels reacts to Donald Trump's arrest by taking pride in being a "c** dumpster"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump is officially arraigned and Twitter celebrates like it's 1999

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Juicy J unleashes new 'Mental Trillness' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Unbothered couple accidentally gets married right next to site of Donald Trump indictment

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump arrested, pleads not guilty to 34 charges in historic indictment

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
News

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

The show was made in partnership with X’s production company, Fela, and Insight Production.
By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023
News

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

Unconfirmed reports of Houston rapper BTB Savage being shot and killed are circulating online.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023
News

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figures defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash

“Shut your dumb a** up [and] leave Angel Reese alone,” Shaq told a podcaster on ...
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023
View More