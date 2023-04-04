Today (April 4), Donald Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan, New York court. He’s now the first former U.S. president to ever face criminal charges in the history of the country.

Millions were glued to their television sets as they watched a motorcade transport Trump to his arraignment. As previously reported by REVOLT, he faced more than 30 charges, including paying porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair during his 2016 presidential campaign. It has been a tense lead-up to today since March 19 when the 76-year-old told followers on his TRUTH Social platform that he would be arrested.

Donald Trump's pre-arrest post on Truth Social: pic.twitter.com/zCEhLzEhU0 — Amanda Bossard (@amandabossard) April 4, 2023

The former reality star kept his supporters updated with multiple TRUTH Social posts leading up to his courthouse arrival. “I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday (April 3) at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York. On Tuesday morning, I will be going to, believe it or not, the courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!” Trump wrote on Sunday (April 2). Today, while en route, he added, “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

After surrendering around 1:30 p.m. ET and being fingerprinted, the Republican appeared before Judge Juan Merchan. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy for his alleged role in hush money payments to two women who claimed to have had affairs with him, according to a report by NBC News. The former president was not handcuffed and did not take a mugshot photograph. Cameras were also not allowed in the courtroom during the trial. Trump is expected to give a press conference this evening regarding today’s events once he returns to home to Florida.