Photo: James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Today (April 4), Donald Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan, New York court. He’s now the first former U.S. president to ever face criminal charges in the history of the country.

Millions were glued to their television sets as they watched a motorcade transport Trump to his arraignment. As previously reported by REVOLT, he faced more than 30 charges, including paying porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair during his 2016 presidential campaign. It has been a tense lead-up to today since March 19 when the 76-year-old told followers on his TRUTH Social platform that he would be arrested.

The former reality star kept his supporters updated with multiple TRUTH Social posts leading up to his courthouse arrival. “I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday (April 3) at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York. On Tuesday morning, I will be going to, believe it or not, the courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!” Trump wrote on Sunday (April 2). Today, while en route, he added, “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

After surrendering around 1:30 p.m. ET and being fingerprinted, the Republican appeared before Judge Juan Merchan. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy for his alleged role in hush money payments to two women who claimed to have had affairs with him, according to a report by NBC News. The former president was not handcuffed and did not take a mugshot photograph. Cameras were also not allowed in the courtroom during the trial. Trump is expected to give a press conference this evening regarding today’s events once he returns to home to Florida.

Donald Trump is officially arraigned and Twitter celebrates like it's 1999

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Unbothered couple accidentally gets married right next to site of Donald Trump indictment

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Tupac's sister responds to Trump's attorney over "blasphemous" comments

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump switches up legal team before arraignment, will plead not guilty to charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Donald Trump's arrival in New York has social media acting up ahead of possible arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Ice Spice's "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" lands in "SNL" Trump skit

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Brittney Griner calls on Biden administration to help free American reporter detained in Russia

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Donald Trump plans to turn himself in, will have his mugshot taken

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Twitter celebrates Former President Donald Trump being indicted by Manhattan grand jury

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Member of The Exonerated Five reacts to Trump indictment on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Donald Trump indicted by NY grand jury in Stormy Daniels case

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Capitol rioter known as QAnon Shaman released from prison 14 months early

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive "transphobes" tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023
