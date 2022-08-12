Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking legal action against the state’s Attorney General, Letitia James. Cuomo claims James’ office should cover his legal fees in the sexual assault case against him, which ultimately led to his resignation from office.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday (Aug. 10) in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. It states the attorney general is required by law to provide legal counsel for public officials at the expense of taxpayers when they are sued for “acting within the scope of his public employment or duties.” Cuomo is being sued by a former member of his security detail who alleges she was sexually harassed by her ex-boss.

James responded on Twitter. She tweeted, “New Yorkers shouldn’t have to pay for Andrew Cuomo’s legal bills. Sexual harassment isn’t one of your official responsibilities as governor.” In the official statement, she added, “Andrew Cuomo is trying to force New Yorkers to pay his legal bills because he believes sexual harassment was ‘within his scope of employment’ as governor. Sexually harassing young women who work for you is not part of anyone’s job description. Taxpayers should not have to pony up your legal bills that could reach millions of dollars so Mr. Cuomo’s lawyers can attack survivors of his abuse.”

Cuomo’s lawsuit is another hit in his ongoing feud with James, who led an investigation that concluded 11 women were sexually harassed by the former governor. Cuomo stepped down from his position in August 2021 and his brother, CNN reporter Chris Cuomo, was subsequently fired in November after it was discovered he helped Andrew navigate his case. Chris used his media sources to get information on the accusers, which is unethical for a journalist. He also lobbied to help the governor’s office and dictated statements for his brother to repeat. Andrew has always maintained his innocence and was never charged with any crimes. He also claims James targeted him because she’s eyeing his old job.