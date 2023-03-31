Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Donald Trump has been a lot of “firsts” when it comes to the presidency. Yesterday (March 30), he added another achievement to that list as he became the first former U.S. president in history to be indicted on criminal charges. A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the twice-impeached leader for misusing campaign finances to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels back in 2016. Tuesday (April 4) will mark the next step in the process as he’s set to be arraigned and have his mugshot taken by authorities.

While Trump has railed against the forthcoming charges, he isn’t planning to hide from the law. “Trump is not going to hole up in Mar-a-Lago,” his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, stated plainly today (March 31), according to The Washington Post. The former “Apprentice” star is reportedly flying to New York on Monday (April 3) in preparation for his arraignment on Tuesday. Part of the booking process includes having a mugshot and fingerprints taken.

Trump is currently a Florida resident living at his sprawling Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. The indictment led his possible 2024 rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis, to declare that his administration wouldn’t assist in extraditing Trump to New York for him to be arraigned, calling the case a “weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda.” See the governor’s tweet below.

After The New York Times broke yesterday that the grand jury had voted to indict Trump, the ex-president took to his social media site, Truth Social, to blast the decision. “These thugs and the radical left monsters have just INDICATED [sic] the 45th President of the United States of America,” he wrote. “This is an attack on our country the likes of which has never been seen before… The USA is now a third world nation, a nation in serious decline. So sad!” Read his full statements on the matter below.

Twitter celebrates Former President Donald Trump being indicted by Manhattan grand jury

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Member of The Exonerated Five reacts to Trump indictment on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Donald Trump indicted by NY grand jury in Stormy Daniels case

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Capitol rioter known as QAnon Shaman released from prison 14 months early

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive "transphobes" tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Parkland victim's father arrested after confronting Republican lawmakers at congressional hearing

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Donald Trump protesters come out in struggle numbers and laughing ensues on social media

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Twitter users photoshop hilarious Donald Trump arrest scenarios

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Barricades in place as New York braces for possible Trump arrest protests

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Former President Donald Trump incites supporters to "take our nation back" ahead of possible arrest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

California considering reviving Freedmen's Bureau to deliver reparations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

South Carolina lawmakers propose death penalty for abortions in new bill

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

President Biden signs executive order to strengthen gun background checks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023
