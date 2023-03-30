Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for hush payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The move comes after Trump claimed that he would be arrested on March 21 for his involvement in the case.

The New York Times reported today (March 30) that the grand jury has voted to indict Trump, marking the first time a former U.S. president has been hit with criminal charges. The paper of record cited four unnamed sources close to the matter.

The panel of citizens was previously reported to be taking a hiatus for most of April before news broke of the charges. The indictment is under seal and it remains unclear what crimes the jury has decided to charge him with.

The case dates back to the waning days of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. He, with the help of his lawyer at the time Michael Cohen, allegedly misused campaign finances to pay Daniels to keep quiet about their 2006 affair. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg ramped up the criminal investigation into Trump’s financial activities in November 2022, and witnesses have testified under oath both in defense of and in opposition to the former president since then. 

After Trump’s team learned that an indictment was likely coming his way, he took to his social media site, Truth Social, to rally his supporters and call on them to take matters into their own hands. “With no crime being able to be proven, and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors) fairytale, the far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on [March 21],” he wrote. “Protest [and] take our nation back!”

The grand jury is on break for the time being, and a timeline for when the district attorney’s office will officially announce the charges remains unknown. 

Trump raged on Truth Social after he learned that he had been indicted. “These thugs and the radical left monsters have just INDICATED [sic] the 45th President of the United States of America,” he wrote. “THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE… THE USA IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!” Read the post below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Capitol rioter known as QAnon Shaman released from prison 14 months early

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Parkland victim's father arrested after confronting Republican lawmakers at congressional hearing

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Donald Trump protesters come out in struggle numbers and laughing ensues on social media

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Twitter users photoshop hilarious Donald Trump arrest scenarios

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Barricades in place as New York braces for possible Trump arrest protests

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Former President Donald Trump incites supporters to "take our nation back" ahead of possible arrest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

California considering reviving Freedmen's Bureau to deliver reparations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

South Carolina lawmakers propose death penalty for abortions in new bill

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

President Biden signs executive order to strengthen gun background checks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

California congressman pushes for 4-day workweek to increase "the happiness of humankind"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Virginia judge cites slave law in ruling on IVF

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.09.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Donald Trump
Politics
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Capitol rioter known as QAnon Shaman released from prison 14 months early

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Parkland victim's father arrested after confronting Republican lawmakers at congressional hearing

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Donald Trump protesters come out in struggle numbers and laughing ensues on social media

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Twitter users photoshop hilarious Donald Trump arrest scenarios

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Barricades in place as New York braces for possible Trump arrest protests

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Former President Donald Trump incites supporters to "take our nation back" ahead of possible arrest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

California considering reviving Freedmen's Bureau to deliver reparations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

South Carolina lawmakers propose death penalty for abortions in new bill

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

President Biden signs executive order to strengthen gun background checks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

California congressman pushes for 4-day workweek to increase "the happiness of humankind"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Virginia judge cites slave law in ruling on IVF

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.09.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More