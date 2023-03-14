Today (March 14), President Joe Biden took a step toward minimizing gun violence in America. According to AP News, he signed an executive order to ramp up the number of background checks being processed to purchase guns in an effort to raise awareness for better firearm storage. The news may come as a relief to millions of Americans who have witnessed and watched countless shootings take place nationwide for years, some allegedly because of the individual’s access to weapons. One of the country’s latest tragedies occurred in January when a gunman fatally shot 11 people and wounded nine more during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California.

During his speech to Congress, President Biden spoke about Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old who wrestled the semi-automatic pistol away from the gunman. “He saved lives. It’s time we do the same as well,” President Biden said. “Ban assault weapons once and for all.”

“Too many lives have been taken by gun violence,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday (March 13). “But [Biden] believes we need to do more. You’ll hear him call on Congress to take action and not to stop … that we need to continue.” The order won’t alter the bipartisan legislation passed by Congress in the summer of 2022, which included “banning all those convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun.” Instead, President Biden seeks for it to “direct federal agencies to ensure compliance with existing laws and procedures,” the outlet noted. It will also enable the Cabinet to devise a plan for the government to aid communities dealing with gun violence.

“President Biden’s executive order today is a home run for public safety,” John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, said. “This is the latest example of President Biden’s leadership on gun safety, and we’re proud to stand with him as he takes robust action to help close the gun-seller loophole — which will significantly expand background checks on gun sales, keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people and save lives.”