Photo: Win McNamee / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Sixty years after being recommended for one of America’s most significant military awards, retired Col. Paris Davis received the Medal of Honor at the White House today (March 3), saying, “God bless you, God bless all, God bless America,” as it was placed around his neck by President Joe Biden. According to The Associated Press, Davis, 83, was one of the first Black officers to lead a special forces team in combat during the Vietnam War. “You are everything this medal means,” Biden told Davis. “You’re everything our nation is at our best. Brave and big-hearted, determined and devoted, selfless and steadfast.”

In 1965, Davis was a captain and commander with the 5th Special Forces Group. He partook in almost everyday combat during a pre-dawn raid on a North Vietnamese army camp in the village of Bong Son in Binh Dinh province. President Biden described him as a “true hero” for his efforts as a soldier. Davis reportedly risked his life to save his wounded comrades amid heavy fire by their enemy. Per President Biden, when a superior told him to get to safety, the dedicated captain responded, “Sir, I’m just not going to leave. I still have an American out there.” He went back into the line of fire to grab an injured medic.

Davis retired in 1985 as a lieutenant colonel and now resides in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington. The delayed recognition came after the recommendation from Davis’ commanding officer for him to get the medal was lost, resubmitted, and then lost again. In 2016, half a century later, advocates recreated and resubmitted the paperwork. President Biden himself also noted that the honor should have occurred years ago. “Somehow, the paperwork was never processed,” Biden said. “Not just once. But twice.”

Davis was eventually given the Silver Star, the military’s third-highest combat medal. But Ron Deis, a junior member of the colonel’s team in Bong Son, revealed in an interview with the media outlet that skin color may have been a factor. “I believe that someone purposely lost the paperwork,” he said. However, Davis stated that the delay does not detract from the honor. “It heightens the thing if you’ve got to wait that long,” he said. “It’s like someone promised you an ice cream cone. You know what it looks like, what it smells like. You just haven’t licked it.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Dallas reporter fired after calling mayor "Bruh" on Twitter

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Congressman praises Beyoncé in emotional speech on House floor

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Tennessee lawmaker asks to bring back "hanging by tree"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Ketanji Brown Jackson pens first Supreme Court majority opinion

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Supreme Court takes up student loan forgiveness cases

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

Massachusetts governor launches Black empowerment council

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

Jennifer McClellan becomes first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Georgia lawmakers reintroduce police accountability reforms after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

California bill would allow cannabis catering at private events

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

White Mississippi officials vote for separate court system in majority-Black town

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' parents receive standing ovation during Biden's State of the Union address

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Four charged in U.S. over 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley to introduce bill that bans TikTok nationwide

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.25.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023

Wes Moore has been sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.19.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Joe Biden
Politics
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Dallas reporter fired after calling mayor "Bruh" on Twitter

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Congressman praises Beyoncé in emotional speech on House floor

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Tennessee lawmaker asks to bring back "hanging by tree"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Ketanji Brown Jackson pens first Supreme Court majority opinion

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Supreme Court takes up student loan forgiveness cases

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

Massachusetts governor launches Black empowerment council

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

Jennifer McClellan becomes first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Georgia lawmakers reintroduce police accountability reforms after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

California bill would allow cannabis catering at private events

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

White Mississippi officials vote for separate court system in majority-Black town

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' parents receive standing ovation during Biden's State of the Union address

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Four charged in U.S. over 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley to introduce bill that bans TikTok nationwide

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.25.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023

Wes Moore has been sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.19.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

“Had fun with this one, PlayStation,” James wrote on social media.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
View More