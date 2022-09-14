On Tuesday (Sept. 13), Los Angeles’ radio station, Real 92.3, shared on its Instagram account, an interview with PnB Rock from earlier this year. The 30-year-old rapper sat with radio personality Bootleg Kev and talked about the dangers of going out in public as an artist in Los Angeles, California without security.

In the one-minute clip, Rock shared his thoughts on traveling with security. According to the rapper, bodyguards would have to be used consistently if celebrities were to start traveling with them. “Unless you want to move around with security and you don’t want to have to do that s**t every time you go out. You feel me? That s**t be [extra].”

Adding to theRock’s point, Kev admitted that he has had to tell his wife to wear her wedding ring less when they are out in public for fear of getting robbed. Rock would then confess that he has had robbery attempts on him in the past, saying: “N**gas tried me a couple of times while out here. I’m not gonna lie. It don’t [ever] work, you feel me? I am too on point like I am from the same s**t—y’all are trying to do. I done did the s**t, you feel me? I [am] on it.”

However, Rock changed his opinion about getting protection while traveling with expensive jewelry, telling the listeners: “If you’re going to do that s**t, be safe. Get you some security.”

Trippie said in the post that record labels should invest more into security for their artists full-time. He revealed that he lost many friends to gun violence and believed additional protection could prevent fewer senseless deaths. “I keep losing my friends to gun violence,” Trippie expressed. “I want all my friends to start having a guard or two. [Honestly, it] should be on the label to get [you] protection.”

You can see the PnB Rock’s interview clip and Trippie Redd’s tribute down below:

