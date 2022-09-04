Battle rap fans and emcees are mourning the passing of one of their own. TMZ reports that popular Canadian rapper Pat Stay was fatally stabbed during the early morning hours on Sunday (Sept. 4). He was 36 years old.

Pat was reportedly in downtown Halifax, Nova Scotia when the incident unfolded. According to CBC News, Pat was stabbed while in the 1600 block of Lower Water Street around 12:36 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His brother, Peter Stay, confirmed the lyrical titan’s passing to the news outlet. Halifax Regional Police do not have a suspect in custody.

Pat amassed a huge following on social media where he shared his music and videos. He became a prominent fixture in Canada’s battle rap scene in 2015 when he was declared the winner of King of the Dot’s Blackout 5. The battle was co-presented by Drake. In the past month, he garnered newfound attention after calling out The Game for his diss record “The Black Slim Shady,” which was aimed at Eminem.

On Saturday (Sept. 3), he posted his response to The Game’s record with a diss track of his own, “Warm Up.” He captioned the post, “I’ve had this in the chamber for a good minute now ready to fire if Game got brave. Clearly he don’t want smoke, but this goes too hard to keep from y’all, so here it is. TAG @eminem @50cent @tmz_tv AND EVERY OTHER RAPPER AND MEDIA OUTLET YOU WANT!” In a video for the song Drake declares, “Pat Stay’s definitely one of, if not, the best.” See the post below.

In his final Instagram Story, posted later that day, Pat expressed a desire to reach a wider audience. He wrote, “Although I’ve always taken pride in everything I do growing organically, sometimes I do wish I had a connection that could help get my s**t out there more. All I really have is my IG hah. If anyone out there has those types of connects to help get my new video on a bunch of big media outlets/platforms etc., hit me. Thanks.” See how fans are remembering the lyricist below.

Whoa. Battle rap and Hip Hop culture as a whole lost a legend. Pat Stay was one of the best to ever do it. Shook by the news of his passing. Wow. RIP. pic.twitter.com/T7meIDZf52 — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) September 4, 2022

R.I.P. TO A LEGEND AND FRIEND PAT STAY 💔 pic.twitter.com/VwM5XRO5t9 — dumbfoundead (@dumbfoundead) September 4, 2022

PAT STAY GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 4, 2022

Rip Pat Stay… I just reacted to ya song last night and sent yu the link…WTF I literally just talked to brah 🙏🏾 My condolences to the family 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7LyJExq7w0 — NoLifeShaq (@NoLifeShaq) September 4, 2022

pat stay was not only one of the most brilliant, natural rappers but also one of the dearest people i ever met. the pat we know, both on and off cam, reached out during tough times and approached people from a place of understanding and love. absolutely fucking devastating loss. — cancel all debt, fucko (@soulkhan) September 4, 2022

I just heard the shocking news about Pat Stay, Rest In Peace to a hilarious smart confident really great battle MC/monster also a very cool person and a family man. My condolences to his loved ones. 💔 — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) September 4, 2022

RIP Pat Stay, my condolences to his Family and loved ones🤲🏾🕊️… Im real live angry as fuc bout this shit. — RAWSTEEN (@ImBrizzByTheWay) September 4, 2022

Man its impossible to find the words. Pat Stay was an amazing human. As larger than life as he was warm & kind. As swagged out as he was genuine & authentic. As effortless as he was technical. As hilarious as he was deeply emotional. A true role model. Love you Pat — Frak (@FrakThePerson) September 4, 2022

Days like today are why I don’t hesitate to give our legends their flowers EVERY TIME I see them. Pat Stay was paragon of Hip-Hop who inspired countless MCs to be one thing: Themselves. And on a long list of accomplishments, that’s what truly stands out to me. RIP Pat Stay — Tony Bro (@ToneQapo) September 4, 2022

💔 I’ve been in pain for Pat Stay’s family and friends. I’m in pain because he wasn’t just a peer to me, but was a friend of mine as well. This is so crazy. — LOSO (@EverythingLoso) September 4, 2022

The collective hearts of the battle rap community is broken today. The guy EVERYBODY loved is no longer with us. Pray for his children and his family at this difficult time.

Long Live Pat Stay 🕊🙏🏿💔 pic.twitter.com/DtAJjdRvcJ — JAWN WICK(BAD$) (@Bad_Money29) September 4, 2022

Rest in Power Pat Stay. I may not have known him as well as many other of my friends who are broken and in a lot of pain. But I met him in passing and he was a cool down to earth dude. pic.twitter.com/ZinH0PluBG — Immortal Technique (@ImmortalTech) September 4, 2022