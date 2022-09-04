Photo: Getty
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.04.2022

Battle rap fans and emcees are mourning the passing of one of their own. TMZ reports that popular Canadian rapper Pat Stay was fatally stabbed during the early morning hours on Sunday (Sept. 4). He was 36 years old.

Pat was reportedly in downtown Halifax, Nova Scotia when the incident unfolded. According to CBC News, Pat was stabbed while in the 1600 block of Lower Water Street around 12:36 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His brother, Peter Stay, confirmed the lyrical titan’s passing to the news outlet. Halifax Regional Police do not have a suspect in custody. 

Pat amassed a huge following on social media where he shared his music and videos. He became a prominent fixture in Canada’s battle rap scene in 2015 when he was declared the winner of King of the Dot’s Blackout 5. The battle was co-presented by Drake. In the past month, he garnered newfound attention after calling out The Game for his diss record “The Black Slim Shady,” which was aimed at Eminem. 

On Saturday (Sept. 3), he posted his response to The Game’s record with a diss track of his own, “Warm Up.” He captioned the post, “I’ve had this in the chamber for a good minute now ready to fire if Game got brave. Clearly he don’t want smoke, but this goes too hard to keep from y’all, so here it is. TAG @eminem @50cent @tmz_tv AND EVERY OTHER RAPPER AND MEDIA OUTLET YOU WANT!” In a video for the song Drake declares, “Pat Stay’s definitely one of, if not, the best.” See the post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pat Stay (@patstay_902)

In his final Instagram Story, posted later that day, Pat expressed a desire to reach a wider audience. He wrote, “Although I’ve always taken pride in everything I do growing organically, sometimes I do wish I had a connection that could help get my s**t out there more. All I really have is my IG hah. If anyone out there has those types of connects to help get my new video on a bunch of big media outlets/platforms etc., hit me. Thanks.” See how fans are remembering the lyricist below.

 

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Watch

Femme It Forward President & CEO Heather Lowery is a champion for dynamic women and change

Founder, president and CEO of Femme It Forward Heather Lowery is a true champion for ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole want more Black men to obtain life insurance

We’re shining a light on Derrick Hayes, the owner of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. He’s teaming ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.02.2022
View More