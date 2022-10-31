Jeezy can officially check meeting Former President Barack Obama off of his bucket list!

On Friday (Oct. 28), Obama served as a guest speaker during a Democratic rally in College Park, Georgia. The event was attended by various high-profile Democrats as well as a few familiar celebrity faces like Jeezy. “If this doesn’t motivate you, nothing will #Snofall,” said the Thug Motivation rapper in an Instagram caption accompanied by a clip of him dapping up Obama.

Not only was Jeezy in attendance at the rally, but he even closed out the ceremony with a surprise performance for guests, which included his 2008 hit “My President.” The track was a nod to when Obama made history as the first Black president of the United States.

Check out Jeezy’s Instagram post below.

Although this was the Atlanta rapper’s first time meeting Obama in person, it isn’t the only time they’ve been in communication with one another. In a previous interview, Jeezy revealed that when he was invited to a dinner in New York by the former president, he was denied entry by the Secret Service. “I was supposed to go to a dinner in New York, but when I got there, the Secret Service wouldn’t let me in — allegedly because of my track record and they was saying I was still under investigation,” said Jeezy at the time.

The love between Obama and the “Put On” emcee seems like it’s been genuine from the start. In fact, the former president shouted the rapper out during the 2012 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. “In my first term, I sang Al Green. In my second term, I’m going with Young Jeezy,” said Obama during the event.

Previously, the “Trap Or Die” lyricist also detailed the moment he learned of Obama’s first term victory. “When I knew the song was real was the night he won, I hopped in my Lamborghini, I was riding around Atlanta with the doors up playing ‘My President Is Black,’” he recalled. “But I wasn’t the only one doing that; the whole city was doing that! I was like, ‘Oh, this is crazy!’”