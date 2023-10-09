Recently, TMZ ran into Mariah The Scientist while she was at Dash Radio in Los Angeles, CA. During the short exchange, the Atlanta star was asked about Sexyy Red’s unfortunate social media leak, to which she responded by opining on the St. Louis rapper’s legal options. She also felt that speculators like DJ Akademiks should stay out of women’s business, specifically in regard to the NSFW post.

The off-screen reporter continued by inquiring about Mariah’s highly publicized relationship with Young Thug, to which the singer was clear on the current circumstances. “I love him… We’re great,” she stated after laughing at the question.